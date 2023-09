London Fashion Week: Jourdan Dunn walks in emotional Richard Quinn show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jourdan Dunn appeared on the runway during an emotional evening for London Fashion Week favourite Richard Quinn.

The British supermodel wore a strapless tulle dress with yellow and blue floral embroidery, and a black bow at the waist, part of Quinn’s spring/summer collection.

The designer was in tears when came out to embrace his mother at the end of the show, which was dedicated to his late father.

“In times of great sadness and loss comes a sense of reflection and calm,” read the show notes, which were accompanied by a photo of Patrick Quinn, who died in June.

A handwritten caption printed on the other side said. ‘This one’s for you Dad’.

A performance by five ballet dancers that opened the show – held in a ballroom at the historic Andaz hotel in East London – was billed as a celebration of “a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and husband”.

Quinn – who famously won the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, presented by her late Majesty, in 2018 – has become known for his floral prints and almost couture-level of craftsmanship.

The SS24 collection focused heavily on the latter, with a slew of stunning eveningwear ensembles.

The first look was a ballerina-esque white full-skirted dress with sparkling embroidery, which was followed by a series of black and white outfits.

Standout pieces included mesh dresses with embroidered boned skirts that looked like birdcages, and a lipstick red ruffled cape gown (one of the few brightly-coloured looks).

Some column dresses were so heavily encrusted with sequins and beads, you could hear them rustle as models glided by, while other voluminous gowns appeared light as air.

The contemplative mood was continued with the design of models’ make-up.

“Slightly somber, slightly fragile, like a really beautiful Victorian portrait,” is how MAC make-up artist Terry Barber described the look.

“It’s a shadowy grey eye, and I’m using a little metallic gold powder to do this very fine thread of liner. It almost looks like they’ve just cried and their eyes are a little bit wet.”

Model ‘twins’ on the catwalk has become a signature of Quinn’s.

This season, the chosen pair wore blue and white floral satin dresses embellished with white feathers and worn over matching tights, each carrying a large blue and white bouquet,

They were followed by Canadian model Jessica Stam closing the show in a flowing white cape with puff sleeves worn over a silver beaded jumpsuit.

After Quinn’s mother rose to greet her son, the audience joined her in giving the designer a standing ovation.