All of Rihanna’s best looks from A$AP Rocky ‘D.M.B’ video

A$AP Rocky dropped his new music video for his latest single ‘D.M.B’ on Thursday (5 May) starring his girlfriend, Rihanna.

The video is a celebration of the rapper’s relationship with the singer and has amassed over two million views and 300,000 likes in the less than 24 hours since its release.

The couple – who are expecting their first child together in the coming weeks – even appeared to get ‘married’ in the video as they sport gold and diamond-encrusted grills reading ‘marry me?’ and ‘I do’, causing fans to speculate if they really tied the knot.

The Fenty Beauty mogul appeared in the video wearing several colourful, streetwear and high-fashion inspired ensembles shot across locations in New York, US last summer. Here are some of Rihanna’s best looks from the ‘D.M.B’ music video

1. Tiger print and blue

(SME/YouTube)

The first look Rihanna sports in the video is this very nineties-inspired ensemble of colourful crochet bra worn with distressed denim shorts and accessorised with a tiger-print bucket hat and matching coat. The look is completed with lashings of gold jewellery.

2. Pink and orange fur coat

(SME/YouTube)

Next, in true Rihanna-like fashion, the singer wore a dramatic, longline pink and orange fur coat and little else with gold accessories as she sat next to her partner on a fire escape in the Bronx, New York.

3. All-pink ensemble

(SME/YouTube)

Rihanna shared a sweet kiss with her boyfriend while wearing a Barbie-like, all-pink outfit complete with a mini skirt, bralette, oversized shirt, headwrap and strappy heels. She also adorned a fluffy, tan jacket, a glossy pink lip and even more chunky gold jewellery.

4. Little red dress

(SME/YouTube)

In the next shot, we see the singer wears a revealing red glittery mini dress paired with a matching red lip as she sits at a dinner table and is gifted a flower by A$AP Rocky. She wears it with statement accessories and a chunky pixie-style haircut.

5. Mint tweed

(SME/YouTube)

Rihanna harks back to her Oceans 8 appearance in one scene shot in front of bank safety deposit boxes. Wearing a Chanel-inspired mint tweed jacket over a nude dress with black and gold micro sunglasses, she emanates boss energy.

6. All-brown look

(SME/YouTube)

Only Riri could make this look work. Pairing a snakeskin corset with brown paper-bag trousers and a full-length fur-lined coat, the singer greets A$AP Rocky with a smile. The look is accessoried (of course) with gold jewellery and a silk headscarf.

7. Red wedding

(SME/YouTube)

(SME/YouTube)

As A$AP Rocky and Rihanna seemingly tie the knot towards the end of the video, she wears an all-red outfit complete wtih a slinky, cut-out maxi dress, a red veil and a statement red lip.

The couple walk down an aisle scattered with rose petals thrown by attendees, and they were matching wedding-themed gold grills.

(SME/YouTube)

The ‘D.M.B’ music video is out now.