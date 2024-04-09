Rihanna admits she feels ‘bummy’ next to fashionable A$AP Rocky

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although Rihanna is undeniably a style icon to the masses (her 152 million followers on Instagram), the mother-of-two believes A$AP Rocky to be the true fashionista in the relationship.

Speaking to Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine’s spring 2024 cover story, the Grammy winner admitted she’s felt “bummy” around Rocky, who always wants to dress up.

“I be feeling bummy as s*** next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane,” the 36-year-old singer said. “We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”

The “Fashion Killa” creator has been well immersed in the industry for some time now, partnering with Bottega Veneta for their pre-spring 2024 campaign and heading the fandom for the Saint Laurent teddy jacket. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s collaborated with Dior and Manolo Blahnik, as well as started her own line of elegant, size-inclusive lingerie with Savage X Fenty.

Ottenberg asked: “Is there a little competition for looks?”

“No. It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’” Rihanna confessed. “Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

However, she makes up for the little effort she puts into dressing herself with her two sons: Rza, 23 months, and Riot, eight months.

“I have racks, I have bags,” Rihanna said of the boys’ closets. “They’re all sized and organised, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next. Riot is actually in all of RZA’s one-year-old clothes already. He’s only six months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Fenty Beauty founder spoke about how her relationship with Rocky evolved during the Covid-19 pandemic. At first, Rihanna and Rocky were dating “with a lot of caution,” knowing they both had the ability to break the other’s heart.

She told Ottenberg: “We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives.”

Once lockdown occurred, the A-list couple - like many others - were forced to slow down. “Covid sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family,” Rihanna remarked. “And had it not been for Covid, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready.”

Rihanna and Rocky started dating in 2020, welcoming their firstborn in 2022 and their second child in 2023.