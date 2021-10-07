Obsessed with astrology? Celebrate your star sign with a stylish piece of zodiac jewellery

Tapping into the ‘more is more’ jewellery trend – which involves layering chains, stacking rings are creating an ‘ear party’ with multiple studs and hoops – zodiac-themed designs are huge right now.

These nameplate necklaces, star sign pendants and constellation earrings are easy to mix and match, and they make fabulous birthday presents – all you need to decide is whether silver, gold or rose gold is best for the wearer.

Celebs are loving the trend too. Rihanna is often seen in her 18k gold Briony Raymond Jumbo Pisces medallion, while Sagittarius Hailey Bieber loves to layer her diamond-encrusted Anita Ko pendant with other gold chains.

Those high-end pieces would set you back upwards of $5,000 (around £3,700), but there are plenty of chic affordable options on the high street and online.

So whether you’re a horoscope devotee who can’t go a week without checking what’s in store for your sign, or you’re looking for a gift for a zodiac-obsessed friend, here’s our pick of the best astrological accessories…

(Scream Pretty/PA)

Scream Pretty Gold Plated Sagittarius Zodiac Necklace, from £55

(H Samuel/PA)

H Samuel 18ct Gold Vermeil Zodiac Virgo Nameplate Necklace, £39.99

(Thomas Sabo/PA)

Thomas Sabo Charm Pendant Zodiac Aquarius, £89

(PotionNumber9/Etsy/PA)

PotionNumber9 Constellation Earrings, £12.93 each, Etsy

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

Lily Charmed Sterling Silver Koi Fish Pisces Zodiac Charm Necklace, £32, Notonthehighstreet

(Astrid & Miyu/PA)

Astrid & Miyu Leo Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Rose Gold, £95

(Wolf & Badger/PA)

Latelita Zodiac Star Sign Pendant Necklace Gold Scorpio, £49, Wolf and Badger

(Seol and Gold/PA)

Seol and Gold Zodiac Star Sign Necklace Cancer, £34.95

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

PoppyK Gold Plated Zodiac And Birthstone Bracelet, £24, Notonthehighstreet

(The Diamond Store/PA)

The Diamond Store 9K Gold Diamond Taurus Pendant Necklace 0.06ct, £195

(Harfi/PA)

Harfi Astra Zodiac Capricorn Necklace, £80