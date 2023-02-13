How Rihanna made a style statement at the Super Bowl

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna made her highly anticipated comeback at the Super Bowl this year with a huge show, an incredible outfit and a pregnancy reveal.

Marking the first live performance in a while, following the birth of her first child with Asap Rocky in 2022, she wowed in a red ensemble with many impressive parts to it.

Taking to the stage in a tight red high-neck bodysuit showing her pregnant belly, covered by a jumpsuit from Jonathan Anderson of Loewe, Rihanna took fans on a greatest hits adventure.

Northern Irish designer Anderson, who is the creative director of Loewe, said in a message on Instagram: “I’m so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment. Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream.” —

Her chest was adorned with a shining red breastplate, also from Anderson, with her jumpsuit loosely fastened with an industrial metal buckle and decorated with three sparkly brooches, reported to be by Joseph Saidian and Sons.

Matching red chunky trainers from the MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon collaboration – which retail at around £300 – had her seriously standing out among her entourage of dancers dressed all in white.

The all-white puffer suits worn by the dancers were covering white boxers, mesh tank tops and bras by Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s own lingerie brand.

Rihanna’s oversized, floor-length puffer jacket by Alaïa matched the shiny breastplate and gave a classy streetwear vibe as it stretched down into crimson gloves.

Ahead of the performance at the Apple Music pre-game press conference, she said, “when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world.”“You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.“So as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

“And it’s important for me to do this, this year it’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”

Previously wowing in a Chanel coat, leather-effect dresses and belly-baring crop tops while pregnant, Rihanna has never been one for hiding her pregnancy, and the Diamonds singer and Fenty creator has become an inspiration when it comes to maternity streetwear.

A day before before in the UK, singer Jessie J sported an outfit to the Brit Awards that appeared inspired by Rihanna’s past looks.

The Price Tag hit-maker walked the red carpet in a deep red co-ord with matching stilettos, showing off her own bare and growing bump.