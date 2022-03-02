It would seem time isn’t always of the essence when you’re a global superstar, owner of a best-selling makeup line and an all-round fashion icon.

Some bystanders learnt this the hard way on Tuesday, 1 March, when they attempted to tell Rihanna that she was “late” to attend the Dior autumn/winter 2022 show in Paris.

In a video shared on Twitter, the expectant mother was seen showcasing her latest maternity style as she made her way through a crowd of photographers and fans.

As paparazzi flocked to photograph the 34-year-old, a bystander is heard repeatedly yelling “you’re late, you’re late”.

Rihanna’s response? Just two words, said with a straight face: “No sh*t.”

The interaction quickly went viral on social media, with users praising the Anti singer for her sassy remark.

“I could watch this 1,000 times and I’d keep getting chills, what a f***ing boss,” one person wrote.

“Iconic response,” another said. A third person wrote: “That woman must be new around here. She’s not late, y’all simply are just early.”

Some Twitter users have already turned the interaction into a meme. One person shared the video with the caption: “Me clocking into work 15 minutes late because of Starbucks.”

Rihanna also made waves for her outfit of choice at the Dior show, which ensured all eyes were on her baby bump.

The Fenty founder announced she was expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in January via a collection of paparazzi photographs which saw her walking the streets of New York City dressed in a vintage Karl Lagerfeld coat, worn open to reveal her growing stomach.

The look has become synonymous with Rihanna in the time since, with the singer opting to bare her belly on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday, she arrived wearing a sheer black tulle empire line baby doll dress with micro polka dots, worn over matching lacy underwear.

She accessorised with Chrome Hearts necklaces (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

A black leather trench coat was worn loosely around her shoulders, while knee-high boots and Chrome Hearts necklaces completed the look.

Her appearance has been praised by fans, with one Twitter user writing: “I love that Rihanna’s goal is the be the finest pregnant woman alive.”

“I’ve been trying and failing for hours to find the words to express how great this is. Just flawless in every regard,” another said.

A third person wrote: “She does not MISS.”

In February, Rihanna told Refinery29 that she was aiming to dress sexily during her pregnancy in a bid to challenge societal conventions.

“When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that sh*t,” she said.

“So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”