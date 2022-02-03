Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent the internet into frenzy earlier this week when the couple announced they were expecting a baby via a collection of paparazzi photographs.

Then on Thursday 3 February, the Anti singer shared several pictures to her Instagram showing off her growing bump.

“How the gang pulled up to Black history month,” she captioned the post.

In one photograph, the Fenty Beauty mogul is seen looking down at her belly while standing in a bathroom.

Eagled eyed fans noted that she is dressed in the same oversized basketball jersey she was spotted wearing in New York City in earlier this month.

On 25 January, Rihanna was seen arriving at A$AP Rocky’s recording studio dressed in a turquoise and orange jersey, which she paired with Prada leather gloves, an orange Goyard circular clutch bag and stiletto heels.

The connection was made by a Twitter user who posted side-by-side photographs of Rihanna out in the city and of her pregnancy belly.

“Oh my god,” they wrote in a tweet that has been liked almost 15,000 times.

“No wonder she was so happy,” one person said. “Awww we had no idea,” another said.

“She’s smiling because she knew something we didn’t know,” a third wrote.

Others were in awe of the singer’s appearance. “She wears pregnancy so, so beautifully,” one person said. Another commented: “Of course her maternity fashion would be this iconic.”

On Instagram, celebrities and fans alike flooded to the singer’s comments to congratulate her on the news.

“Three angels,” model Gigi Hadid commented, adding a heart emoji. “LETS GOOOOOOO,” Lizzo wrote.

Other famous faces including Cara Delevingne, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Ludacris and Naomi Osaka also left well wishes.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have been dating since November 2020, made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in September 2021.

In an interview with GQ in May earlier that year, the rapper described Rihanna as the “love of my life”. He also discussed whether he felt ready to be a father.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.