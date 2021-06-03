Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand launches Pride collection

Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty collection celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Every year in June, people around the world celebrate and continue to fight towards equality for all in the LGBTQ+ community.

Released during Pride Month, the singer’s lingerie brand’s new collection champions different body types, shapes and identities.

The collection features garments including thigh-high stockings, crop tops, bralets, boxers and smoking jackets. Many items feature the rainbow colours associated with the pride flag.

African-American fashion photographer Quil Lemons shot the collection on models who identify as part of the queer community, continuing the brand’s philosophy of inclusivity and diversity.

Most of the brand’s products are available in sizes ranging between 30A to 42FF and XS to 3XL and as with other collections, the Pride collection is modelled on a range of body types.

Rihanna said: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self. I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans.”

One of the models for the campaign, Dexter Mayfield, said: “Body positivity means every body is included.

“Whether you are fit, whether you are slim, whether you are fat, whether you are disabled, whether you are able, whether– no matter where you are on the spectrum as a human, that’s what body positivity means.”

(Savage x Fenty)

Through the brand’s partnership with Rihanna’s charitable organisation the Clara Lionel Foundation, a donation of $250,000 from sales of the Savage x Fenty Pride collection will go to supporting LGBTQ+ organisations: GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition and the Trans Wellness Center.

Savage x Fenty was recently praised for a previous campaign that starred three black breast cancer survivors.

Each of the women who modelled the Breast Cancer Awareness Month-related products in the campaign had been diagnosed with aggressive forms of the disease.

The brand explained they had each “faced the unfair disparities within the healthcare system due to their age and race” and through the campaign, were “empowering others within the underrepresented Black Community”.