Rihanna shot and styled herself for the cover of Vogue Italia

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna styled and shot herself for the cover of the latest Italian Vogue magazine.

With a cover line reading “Rihanna by Rihanna”, she wore a sheer Valentino dress and thigh-high lace-up heels on the front of the publication. It was one of multiple looks she created for the magazine.

The magazine, which went on stands on 4 June, has been called the “do it yourself issue” as the singer rose to the challenge of styling, shooting and directing her own cover.

Posting images on her social media from the shoot, the credits in the caption revealed that Rihanna not only styled and shot the images, but was also responsible for being the project director.

In an Instagram post captioned, “the do it yourself issue 🙌🏿”, she tagged the creatives and brands that helped her achieve the looks, including her own make-up brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty.

In another image, Rihanna can be seen crouched down against a black backdrop, highlighting the bright green stripes in her mullet haircut.

The singer and business mogul plays with fashion in another look by layering a variety of trousers and coats on top of one another.

Speaking about the DIY issue, Vogue Italia revealed it’s the first time they’ve had someone style and shoot their own cover.

The magazine explained on Instagram: “On set Rihanna played simultaneously the artist and the muse, the observer and the observed, the director and the character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist.”

They said Rihanna was the perfect candidate and, in choosing how to portray herself, she opted not to use any filters.

“In recent years we have tried to use our cover in many different ways: with photography or illustrations, or with no images at all.

“But we’ve never invited the featured person to do everything by themselves: to pose, take the photographs and choose the clothes to wear. If there was a right occasion for this new experiment, it could only have been the DIY issue.

“Neither could there have been a better protagonist than Rihanna – who has appeared on so many covers, but never like this time in the version in which she, and only she, has chosen to portray herself, without filters or any mediation.”