5 trainer trends that will be everywhere this autumn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From the office to the gym, trainers are a wardrobe essential.

They’re especially key in autumn, when sandal season is long gone but you’re not yet ready to pull on your winter boots.

Retro sportswear is having a huge influence on the sneaker scene at the moment, with everything from minimalist styles to bright colours ready to jazz up your new season wardrobe.

Here are five essential trainer trends to know about this autumn…

1. Gorpcore 2.0

As the hugely popular ‘gorpcore’ trend evolves, we’re seeing a new wave of sneakers inspired by hiking gear.

With mega-grip treads, chunky soles, hiking boot laces and flashes of neon, these high-tech trainers are ideal for rural and urban explorers.

Sorel Women’s Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Endive/Bleached Ceramic Trainers, £72 (were £120)

Merrell Women’s Agility Peak 5 GORE-TEX Non Waterproof Atoll/Cloud Trainers, £170

Columbia Women’s Facet™ 75 Alpha Outdry Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Shoes, £155

2. Run with it

“We’ve seen a surge in the popularity of running and trail shoes with brands like On, Salomon and Asics leading the way,” says Drew Haines, merchandising director for sneakers and collectibles at online marketplace StockX.

Emerging as part of the ‘ugly’ trainer trend, these styles have had the seal of approval from model Gen Z tastemaker Bella Hadid as well as Rihanna, who wore a pair of red Salomons for her Super Bowl performance.

Haines says: “It’s exciting to see these types of shoes blend seamlessly into mainstream sneaker culture – these brands have made running silhouettes a part of everyday fashion.”

Asics Gel-1130 White/Birch Trainers, £115

3. High-top heroes

Basketball shoes have sat at the crossroads of fashion and sport for decades, with Nike leading the way.

According to Threadspy, the brand’s Air Force 1, Air Jordan and Dunk trainers were the top three most-Googled trainers between 2020 and 2023.

This season, high-top styles are coming to the fore with classic colour combinations amping up the vintage vibes.

Nike Jordan Air 1 Mid Black, £130, JD Sports

Gola Classics Men’s Allcourt High White/Moonlight Trainers, £120

4. Soccer silhouettes

When even Kim Kardashian declares herself a soccer mum, you know footie fashion has hit the mainstream.

“In the year of the Women’s World Cup, soccer-inspired silhouettes are going stronger than ever,” says Haines.

“And they’re getting a fresh boost with new versions. Exciting collaborations are also keeping the soccer trend alive and kicking.”

Earlier this year, British menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner collaborated with Adidas on a version of the much-loved Samba.

Now, Rihanna has reunited with Puma to bring fans her take on the soccer boot-esque Avanti, available in black and silver.

Fenty x Puma Avanti VL Unisex Sneakers, £140

5. Quiet luxury

Second only to Barbie pink, quiet luxury has been one of the year’s biggest fashion trends, and now footwear brands are getting in on the action.

The opposite of gorpcore, these lifestyle trainers are chic, understated, and devoid of loud logos.

Choose from neutral hues like black, navy, grey and beige. These minimalist masterpieces will go with just about everything in your autumn wardrobe.

Gobi Dim Grey Cashmere Low-Top Trainers, £199

Allbirds Natural Black Women’s Couriers, £115