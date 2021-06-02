Fashion brand RIXO has launched a new swimwear collection made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

The 11-piece collection uses a material called Q-Nova, an environmentally-sustainable nylon fibre created from regenerated raw materials.

Customers can buy the vintage-inspired swimsuits and bikinis, which are also available to buy as separates, in an array of prints in jade green, coral and lilac.

The collection features traditional swimwear cuts and silhouettes, with marine-inspired prints such as Mermaid Patchwork, Pearl Shell and Sea Life based on an “antique wallpaper strip that the designers have treasured for many years”.

According to Fulgar, the company that produces Q-Nova, the fabric is made using materials that would otherwise have been disposed of as external waste and are instead recast using a mechanical regeneration process.

The resulting fabric is lightweight and breathable, with the same qualities as fabrics made from cotton or polyester, and can be dyed in bright colours.

RIXO has launched its new sustainable swimwear collection, which uses 100% recycled fabric (RIXO)

This is the second swimwear collection RIXO has launched. Its first line was released two years ago and sold out swiftly.

Henrietta Ris, co-founder of RIXO, told Stylist magazine: “The first season did so well and then, obviously due to Covid last year, we didn’t launch a summer collection.”

“But then Orlagh hand-painted all of these gorgeous mermaid prints with lovely shells and colours and we just knew we had to do swimwear for it.”

RIXO has launched its new sustainable swimwear collection, using 100% recycled fabric (RIXO)

The swimwear collection is available to buy online in sizes XS to XL, equivalent to UK size 6 to 16-18. However, the brand plans to make ready-to-wear clothing up to UK size 20 from September, which will apply to swimwear as well. Prices range from £125 to £155.

RIXO launched its first shoe collection and a debut bridesmaid dress collection in the last couple of months.

The brand is also planning to release an outerwear range featuring vintage-inspired quilted coats and suede jackets later this year.