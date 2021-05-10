Rixo took over our wardrobes – and now they’re coming for our feet

W

hen it comes to cult fashion labels among millennial women, few rival Rixo. The London-based brand was founded in 2015 in the living room of best friends Henrietta Rix & Orlagh McCloskey, who were students at London College of Fashion.

Since its inception, Rixo has gone from strength to strength, infiltrating our Instagram feeds as influencers and street style stars alike cover themselves in the label’s zany 1970s-inspired prints, which are splashed across knitwear, pyjamas, dresses, and even swimwear.

Now, though, in news bound to delight its fans, Rixo has added one more product to its lineup: shoes. That’s right, for the first time, Rixo has launched a nine-piece, vintage-inspired, footwear range featuring an array of strappy sandals that are perfect for adding some sartorial sprightliness to your summer wardrobe.