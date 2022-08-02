Jump to content
<p>Robbie Williams previously had a hair transplant in 2013</p>

Robbie Williams previously had a hair transplant in 2013

(Getty Images)

Robbie Williams says he is ‘embracing’ hair loss after several prevention attempts

Singer says his hair is too thin for a transplant

Saman Javed
Tuesday 02 August 2022 14:36
Comments

Robbie Williams has said he is “embracing” losing his hair after several attempts to save it have failed.

Popular remedies for hair loss, such as a hair transplant or taking medication, are unsuitable options for his hair, the singer explained.

“It’s getting thinner and thinner,” Williams said of his hair during an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday (2 August).

“No one will give me a thatch job [hair transplant] because they say my hair is too thin.

“I can’t take any pills because they depress me. I’m just going to have to embrace Robbie Williams losing his hair.”

“We’ve both lived long enough to see me losing my hair,” he joked.

The “Rock DJ” singer previously had a transplant in 2013, and later attempted to have a second transplant in 2020 but was told his hair was too thin.

Speaking to The Sun in January, Williams said he had also tried hair loss injections but the attempts were unsuccessful.

“I am losing my hair. When a light shines on the top of it, it becomes like a baby’s bum,” he said.

“I went to go and have a thatch, but the guy goes, ‘Bad news, your hair is so thin we cannot harvest it from there. It will do nothing’.

The singer was once voted as having the ‘best haircut’ at a Smash Hits Poll Winners Party

(Getty Images)

“So I had these injections. They were an absolute fortune, two vials of this stuff. It cost the same price as my grandma’s house.

“And they put these vials in and said in five months, your hair will grow back much thicker.

“Nothing has happened. We are now seven months in and nothing has happened. You cannot tell.”

Earlier this month, researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical could be reponsible for male pattern baldness.

The main treatment for male pattern baldness on the NHS is through medications finasteride and minoxidil.

Patients may also be offered wigs, steroid injections and light treatment.

