Rod Stewart fan selling singer’s iconic shirt for £500

A die-hard Rod Stewart fan is auctioning off one of his famous shirts and could get an estimated £500 for it.

Kevin Freeth, 54, obtained the black and white Burberry shirt at a charity fundraiser in 2019.

Now, he is keen to pass the item on to a fellow fan as he already has three other shirts worn by Stewart.

Freeth and his wife, Helen, 63, tied the knot in 2014 in Las Vegas, where an impersonator of Stewart officiated the ceremony.

“We got married in Vegas in 2014 and our wedding night celebration was watching Rod perform live at Caesars Palace with 40 fellow fans,” he said.

“They flew over with us from the UK. We tied the knot at the Treasure Island Hotel chapel courtesy of Rod Stewart lookalike Vic Vega.

“He sang a couple of songs during the ceremony. I actually invited the real Rod to the wedding but he didn’t turn up. It was still a brilliant day, though.”

Freeth added: “I think he saw us in the crowd at the concert at Caesars Palace because I wore a bright green wedding suit and tried to get on stage with him. I didn’t manage it.”

Both Freeth and Helen have met Stewart several times over the years.

“We’re members of a Rod Stewart fan club and got together at a club event,” he said.

As for the Burberry shirt, Freeth said he has worn it around four times, “only on special occasions”.

“I’m only parting with it now because I have three Rod shirts, including one Helen bid on at a fan club auction in March,” he added.

“The latest one is signed by Rod and it’s covered in playing cards which reminds us of our Vegas wedding. I suppose it’s a romantic purchase. I don’t really need three shirts so I’ve decided to part with one.

“It’s all good fun and we’ve made loads of friends thanks to the fan club. I can’t put into words why I like Rod Stewart so much. My dad was a big fan. All you’d hear in the house when I was growing up was the Faces, his former band.

“I hope whoever buys this shirt will enjoy owning it as much as I have.”

The shirt is set to be auctioned off on 15 June at Hansons Auctioneers.