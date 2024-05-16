How to wear the modern florals trend

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florals for spring are hardly revolutionary, but there’s a reason why the fashion set can’t resist bringing out the timeless print during the warmer months. Adding an appropriate dose of colour and interest to any look, there are countless ways to wear florals to make them modern and trendy.

Although florals are harder to style than more neutral prints such as stripes or polka dots, the beauty of a flowery print is that it can totally elevate your look in one simple yet timeless step.

Step out of your comfort zone and embrace the modern floral trend with one of these simple yet stylish outfit formulas that will serve you well all through the season.

Co-ords

Co-ords will look chic no matter what print or style you’re wearing, but they work especially well with florals. Rather than a predictable maxi dress for the summer, a co-ord gives a similar feel but with much more edge.

Embrace the Gucci-esque style with a statement floral suit, or shop for some floaty trousers and a matching oversized blouse to look and feel cool in the warmer weather.

Finish off the look with some neutral or plain accessories, like some black boots and a minimalist handbag, to let the print do the talking and to avoid making your outfit appear too busy.

Clashing

One of the best ways to make florals look more modern and trendy is by clashing them. This is not a trend for the fainthearted, but when done right, it looks impossibly cool.

Simply opt for two different floral prints in your top and bottoms and pair them together for a head-turning ensemble. To make the look feel intentional rather than just thrown together, ensure there are common colours between both items to create a sense of harmony throughout your outfit.

Statement trousers

If you’re new to the florals trend, one of the least intimidating ways to start off is with one statement item, like trousers. Pairing bright floral trousers with a more minimalist top makes the trend wearable for everyday without being at all boring.

If you usually wear jeans day-to-day, look for a blue floral pattern in a similar hue to your favourite denim to ease yourself in. This way, you can also be sure that your statement trousers of choice will fit in with the rest of your capsule wardrobe.

Stick to the silhouette of trousers that makes you feel most comfortable and shop for a statement floral style in the same shape. This will help you to look and feel your best when embracing the floral trend.

Swimwear

If you’re still reluctant to add florals into your everyday wardrobe, consider how floral swimwear can liven up your holiday outfit rotation. Less intimidating than investing in a full floral get-up, a floral swimming costume allows you to try out the trend in a subtler manner.

Not only will it make a nice change from plain block-coloured swimwear, but floral prints will look even better in the summer sun. There are countless floral bikinis and swimming costumes available on the high street, so this is a way to experiment with the trend without breaking the bank.

Trendy floral pieces to shop now

PrettyLittleThing Orange Floral Printed Satin Scarf Detail Halterneck Crop Top, £11 (was £14); Orange Floral Satin Maxi Skirt, £12 (was £16); Turquoise Floral Printed Satin Scarf Detail Bodycon Dress, £14 (was £18)

V&A Love & Roses Embroidered Linen Button Through Shirt, £42, Next

FatFace Jayla Wallpaper Floral Maxi Skirt, £52

Monsoon Wide Leg Palm Print Trousers Red, £55

Curvy Kate Kitsch Kate Non Wired Multiway Swimsuit Floral Print Multicolour, £64