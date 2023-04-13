Key jacket trends to know about this spring

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jackets are a spring fashion essential, to be accessorised with an umbrella or sunglasses (or both) depending on how fickle the forecast is looking.

This season in the outerwear department we’re seeing the return of timeless classics, plus some pops of colour ready to brighten up your warm weather wardrobe.

These are the major jacket trends to shop this spring…

Utility jackets

A massive trend on the spring/summer 2023 catwalks, utility dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and trousers featured oversized zips and lots of pockets.

Give any spring outfit a utility spin with a cargo jacket. The roomy shape makes it easy to throw over any ensemble – and with all those pockets, you might even be able to leave your handbag at home.

JD Williams Navy Satin Utility Jacket, £52

Hush Calida Utility Jacket, £89; Caroline Cropped T-Shirt in White, £29; Light Blue Denim Shorts, £45

Boucle blazers

Boucle blazers never really go out of style – just ask the Princess of Wales, who’s been snapped in royal blue, ivory and red versions recently.

Take a leaf out of Kate’s book with a longline blazer in a bold hue, or opt for a boxy cropped jacket – ideal for teaming with high-waisted jeans

Cotton Traders Coco Lime Boucle Jacket, £62

V by Very Curve Boucle Double Breasted Blazer, £50; Front Seam High Waisted Stretch Skinny Jeans – Mid Wash Blue, £32; Longline Slim Fit Vest, £15 for two

River Island Blue Dogtooth Boucle Blazer, £75

Trenches

The ultimate outerwear icon, it doesn’t get more timeless than a trench coat, which you can style come rain, shine – and anywhere in between.

Whether it’s classic beige, cool khaki or storm grey, a belted trench goes with just about everything, making it a cost-of-living-friendly investment.

Whistles Dark Grey Water Resistant Trench Coat, £155; Limited Edition High Neck Knit in Ivory/Multi, £99; Tess Full Length Navy Trousers, £139; Sutton Toe Post Black Button Sandals, £159

Peacocks Womens Khaki Belted Trench Coat, £42; Womens Black Holly Premium Straight Leg Jeans, £25

Threadbare Women’s Stone Longline Trench Coat, £57.99

Leather jackets

Love a black biker jacket? Switch up your spring look with a lighter hue.

Think mint, baby pink or sunny yellow for teaming with floral midi dresses, or white to pair with black denim or wide-leg trousers.

Roman Ivory Faux Leather Biker Jacket, £65

Love & Roses Sage Green Faux Leather Biker Jacket, £59, Next