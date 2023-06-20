The wild and wonderful hats of Royal Ascot 2023
Everyone’s eyes are on the outrageous headwear of Royal Ascot, as the races begin this week.
Imy Brighty-Potts
Tuesday 20 June 2023 15:27
As the King, Queen, Princess Anne and a whole host of excited racegoers attend the first day of Royal Ascot, the hats and fascinators appeared to be the main event, with vibrant headgear coming in all shapes and sizes.
A real rainbow
Neigh on display
Stunning flowers
A vision in purple
A floral display
The tropics take Berkshire
A statement of unity
Laid-back lilac
Sky blue