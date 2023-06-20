Jump to content

The wild and wonderful hats of Royal Ascot 2023

Everyone’s eyes are on the outrageous headwear of Royal Ascot, as the races begin this week.

Imy Brighty-Potts
Tuesday 20 June 2023 15:27
Anastasia Tutus (left) and Olena Sytnychenko pose for photographs while dressed in the colours of the Ukraine national flag during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Anastasia Tutus (left) and Olena Sytnychenko pose for photographs while dressed in the colours of the Ukraine national flag during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

As the King, Queen, Princess Anne and a whole host of excited racegoers attend the first day of Royal Ascot, the hats and fascinators appeared to be the main event, with vibrant headgear coming in all shapes and sizes.

A real rainbow

Neigh on display

Stunning flowers

A vision in purple

A floral display

The tropics take Berkshire

A statement of unity

Laid-back lilac

Sky blue

