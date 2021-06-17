Royal Ascot: See all the most fabulous hats from Ladies’ Day
Royals, celebrities and fashionistas were out in force.
All eyes are on Royal Ascot for the annual five-day festival that sees jockeys hoping to triumph on the track and racegoers competing in the style stakes.
Hats are mandatory, of course, and Ladies’ Day is when the most magnificent millinery is always seen.
This year has not disappointed, in spite of a smattering of rain…
To go with her forest green dress the Countess of Wessex chose a beige flower- and feather-embellished hat, adding a matching beige face mask.
TV presenter Natalie Pinkham’s curved cream and black hat was topped with a sculptural flourish.
With its rainbow colours and ‘Love’ spelled out on top, this racegoer’s hat looks like an ode to Pride Month.
The Princess Royal teamed her lemon yellow coat dress with an ivory coloured hat decorated with a yellow starburst of feathers.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara was a vision in florals, topping her red, pink and black dress with a saucer-style red hat.
A hatmaker herself, Tracy Rose pulled out all the stops with her Royal Ascot look, sporting a huge pyramid-shaped creation featuring two giant rosettes and pink bows.
We’re not sure if it’s meant to, but this racegoer’s hat looks a bit like it’s made out of those long balloons you twist into animal shapes. We love the fuchsia colour though.
A see-through umbrella is an Ascot essential if you want to show off your headgear. This bright blue and yellow hat is giving us distinctly Swedish vibes…
Who needs an umbrella when you’ve got a hat as wide as this? The butterfly-covered creation certainly makes a statement.
Even the animals are properly attired at Ascot. Doesn’t guide dog Jimbo look adorable in his tiny top hat?