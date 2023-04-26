Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling channel Barbiecore fashion

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling fully embraced the Barbie fashion trend while promoting their hotly-hyped new film.

The stars graced the red carpet at CinemaCon and discussed the Barbie movie on stage at the convention in Las Vegas.

Robbie, 32, nailed the famous Mattel doll’s signature look with a retro co-ord set – a bralette and a mini wrap skirt – in baby pink gingham.

She also proved the Nineties-inspired kitten heel trend is back with hot pink, open-toed Christian Louboutin shoes, accessorised with an anklet.

Robbie’s matching set is by Prada – the miniskirt retails at £850 and the bralette costs £890. It’s described by Prada as a “modernist design with a retro mood”, which perfectly fits the Barbie film vibes. While her Louboutin Me Dolly Patent Red Sole Sandals sell for £679.

Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming movie, and he perfectly complemented Robbie’s outfit with a candy pink bomber jacket over a T-shirt with the director Greta Gerwig’s name printed across it in the classic Barbie font.

The 42-year-old has been embracing his character’s famous look in the live-action film, with blond highlights and a golden tan.

Set for release on July 21, the star-studded movie will also feature Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Dame Helen Mirren as the narrator and Dua Lipa as one of the Barbies.

This is our first glimpse of Robbie and Gosling promoting the Barbie movie, and it’s likely the start of many more pink hued looks to come.

The Barbiecore trend has exploded over the last year, ever since the Valentino Pink PP winter 2022-2023 collection hit the runway – showing an array of outfits all in a bold fuchsia hue.

And with the hype around the Barbie film, it looks like the pink aesthetic is here to stay – not to mention ‘plastic fantastic’ accessories: think hot pink plastic-look handbags and shiny patent shoes.

Gosling told fans at the event that he had previously “doubted his Kenergy”, but that other members of the cast had squeezed it out of him.

“I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, and rolling down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever,” he said.