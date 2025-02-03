Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX among the best dressed at Grammys 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Old Hollywood style, gothic glamour and vintage gems ruled the red carpet of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The music award ceremony saw the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan compete for some of the night’s biggest prizes.

The Grammys are never short on thrilling fashion moments. Last year, Lana Del Rey opted for a black velvet gown she thrifted herself, Doja Cat turned heads in a striking Dilara Findikoglu gown and gothic temporary tattoos, while Taylor Swift made a statement in custom Schiaparelli as she announced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Unlike last year, stars opted for more minimal, monochromatic looks, leaning into the Golden Age of Hollywood trend pervading red carpets.

Here are the most iconic looks of the night…

Sabrina Carpenter, 25, brought old Hollywood glamour in a baby blue silk, feather and pearl gown by Irish designer JW Anderson.

The colour choice and mermaid silhouette made the look simultaneously sweet and sexy – Carpenter’s trademark aesthetic.

Carpenter paired the slinky backless dress with a pin curl up-do and her classic warm blushed beauty look.

The American singer won the first Grammy Award of 2025, taking home best pop solo performance for her summer anthem Espresso.

Charli XCX wore a dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier slate-grey gown with a corseted bodice and pluming tulle ruffles.

The 32-year-old singer finished the gothic look with black cut out, knee-high boots and long mermaid waves.

The singer is nominated for a whopping eight Grammy awards, including album of the year for her seminal 2024 album Brat.

Taylor Swift, 35, wore a sparkling red Vivienne Westwood gown with Lorraine Schwartz Jewellery, ruby red stilettos and a golden T chain draped around her thigh.

The Reputation star is known for planting Easter eggs through her sartorial choices and many have speculated the all-red ensemble to be announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The garter chain peaking from underneath her dress adorned with a T could either a nod to her own name or to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose NFL team Kansas City Chiefs’ colour is also red. He was not able to attend the ceremony.

Like Swift, Lady Gaga also sported British designer Vivienne Westwood in an all-black gothic gown with leather corsetry and a pluming skirt.

The 38-year-old singer, who was noticeably absent at last years awards, turned heads in the double-slit gown and finished the look with a sleek black micro fringe.

Good Luck, Babe! singer Chappell Roan, 26, dipped into the archives wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown from 2003.

The American singer, known for her camp and drag queen-influenced aesthetic, wore a tartan and ballerina print tulle dress with baby blue opera gloves and a feathered headpiece.

Olivia Rodrigo also kept it classic in a vintage Versace black cut out dress with burgundy nails and loose shiny curls. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co diamonds.

The Vampire singer, 21, has been nominated for one award for best song written for visual media (a ballad that she wrote for The Hunger Games), while last year she was nominated for six.

Miley Cyrus, 32, followed suit in a cut out leather gown by Saint Laurent.

British singer Raye, who is nominated for three Grammys, wore a strapless embellished silk gown from Armani Prive.

The 27-year-old Escapism singer sported the liquid-like fabric trend of 2025 and finished the luminous black look with old Hollywood pin curls, diamond rings and a silver watch.

Rapper Cardi B, 32, stunned in a shimmering black and gold Roberto Cavalli gown with a plunging neckline and feathered mermaid tail.

Billie Eilish wore a monochromatic Prada co-ord, with a silver trouser chain, oval sunglasses and an upturned black bucket hat.

The 23-year-old singer is nominated for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

American singer Gracie Abrams, 25, wore a white wedding-like gown by Chanel, finished with a sheer ivory veil.

The dress featured Chanel’s classic camellia flower on the bodice, off-shoulder sleeves and a black ribbon waist. Abrams finished the demure look with black pointed court shoes.

The Close to You star is nominated for best pop duo for her track Us featuring Taylor Swift.

American rapper Jaden Smith, 26, wore an avant-garde custom Louis Vuitton suit with a black castle head piece.

The son of Will Smith sported a classic but exaggerated-fitted tuxedo and tie over a crisp white shirt, paired with black sneakers.

The ‘home’ inspired head piece has been speculated to be a tribute to the recent Los Angeles wildfires, which destroyed more than 12,000 structures earlier this year.

Stars Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are set to perform a tribute at the ceremony.