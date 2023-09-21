From tailoring to florals: 5 key fashion trends to know for autumn/winter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ready for a wardrobe refresh? Time to phase out your summer staples, rethink your separates and swoon over the spectrum of styles walking down the catwalk.

Naturally, most statement pieces will be toned down and reimagined by the time you’re rustling through the rails… but as every style follower knows, they need to be on your radar to sneak a front row seat.

Here are five stand-out trends to get in the groove…

1. Bold tailoring

This season it’s all about the sharp shoulder. From Saint Laurent to Christian Dior, to David Koma and Dolce & Gabbana, the tailored jacket is a key silhouette. Teamed with a crisp white shirt and sharp tie, pinstripes are also on point.

Call it power dressing if you like, the 80s padded shoulder may not be cutting-edge, but suiting signals confidence – and you can always wear yours with a simple white T-shirt.

Skinny belts and black court shoes were also seen throughout – think workwear with a sophisticated spin.

2. Fire engine red

There’s no rhyme or reason why designers adore red (as do we), it just works. The colour of substance, romance and passion, the hottest ticket in town strutted its stuff down the catwalk at Stella McCartney, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Valentino, to name a few.

Showstopping from top to toe with all eyes on you, a strong red also solves the fashion dilemma of what to wear when you fancy more than a flick of colour for a red carpet look – as illustrated by Ukrainian designer Frolov.

Red also sits well with classics… it’s no secret a red handbag is a workhorse wardrobe staple when it’s teamed with neutral tones – and takes you from lunch al desko to date night.

3. Winter Florals

Sure to be a huge hit, who can resist the allure of fabulous florals when the leaves start to fall – and you want to look blooming marvellous whatever the weather?

Florals featured foremost at Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Dior and Emilia Wickstead – but even Jil Sander, noted for her understated mannish clothing, couldn’t resist the allure of charming floral prints.

Best of all, whether your chosen bouquet is a loosely-fitted trouser suit or printed pleated dress, flowers were flourishing in all their forms… and it’s an easy look to recreate.

An added bonus, you can’t go wrong with floral accessories, such as a floral print scarf, as seen at Burberry, teamed with wide-leg trousers as a nod to beautiful buds.

4. Dark drama

Black is back, big-time. Proving the undisputed colour of AW23, you can never have too much monochrome, ebony or jet black to don and drape yourself in fashion’s darkest – and most desired shade.

For day-to-night dressing, tailored, long black coats (LBC) were central at Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Victoria Beckham – and an investment you can really bank on with its timeless appeal.

And then you need to find the perfect long black dress (LBD) or bodysuit. From peak corset all-in-ones and dresses at Alexander McQueen; to sequinned silk chiffon capes at Michael Kors for a ‘liquid look’, to team with trousers, this is black at its sexiest best.

5. Metallics

Torn between metallic chains and liquid metal, steely, silvery tones in futuristic form were seen on the runway at Balmain and Paco Rabanne.

Most wanted, we’re a sucker for Paco Rabanne’s Silver Mesh Bomber Jacket – and can’t wait for a fast fashion version. One to wear with denim jeans and silver sphere bag with crystals à la Rabanne.

Pre-Fall 23 Collection

Along with her sculpted shapes, Roksanda also rocked the runway with floor length fluids and high-shine fabrics…

And who doesn’t love to razzle-dazzle when darkness falls… and it’s your time to shine and go for all out glam in the run up to party season!