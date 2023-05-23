Bridal suits: The best tailored looks for brides who don’t want to wear a dress
These alternative wedding outfits will help you make a statement on your big day, says Katie Wright.
Gone are the days when every bride walked down the aisle wearing a demure, white, floor-length gown, her face covered with a diaphanous veil.
Bridal suits have become hugely popular with women who, for whatever reason, don’t want to don a dress when they tie the knot.
Part of the ‘alternative bridalwear’ trend, tailoring is ideal for brides who don’t want a cookie-cutter wedding like everyone else’s.
Others choose a low-key tailored look for the registry office or legal ceremony, then don a showstopping gown for the main event.
There are lots of benefits to choosing a bridalwear suit. Not only will you stand out from the crowd, you’ll look cool and feel at ease on your special day (corseted gowns, on the other hand, aren’t exactly comfy).
You’re likely to get a lot more wear post-wedding out of a white suit or jumpsuit than you are a floor-sweeping dress, and there’s a wide range to choose from, whether you prefer a loose, laidback cut, or a figure-hugging silhouette.
Plus, you can find some incredible suits for a lot less than the price of the average wedding gown.
From three-piece numbers to jumpsuits, here’s our pick of the best tailored bridalwear for your big day…
Reiss Tatum Crepe Double Breasted Blazer, £298; Tatum Tailored Waistcoat, £158; Tatum Crepe Wide Leg Trousers, £198
Rixo Emilia Silk Tuxedo Jumpsuit, £565 (bag, stylist’s own
Nadine Merabi Margot White Blazer, £275; Nicole White Top, £85; Margot White Trousers, £190 (shoes, stylist’s own)
The Summer Edit Gigi Opal Silk Jacket, £225; Lexi Opal Sports Luxe Silk Trousers, £175 (shoes, stylist’s own)
Aggi Bellamy Bright White Satin Blazer, £473; Aggi Jessie Bright White Satin Wide Pants, £315, Wolf & Badger
Marks and Spencer Collection White Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50; Black Cami Top, £17.50, White High Waisted Shorts, £25; Black Leather Strappy Statement Sandals, £45
Joanna Hope Tailored Bridal Jacket, £100; Joanna Hope Tailored Bridal Trousers, £45 (were £75); Carrieann Strappy Ankle Tie Sandals, £24 (were £32), JD Williams
Jaeger Pure Linen Tailored Single Breasted Blazer, £175; Jaeger Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers, £125, Marks and Spencer
Whistles Tie Back bridal Jumpsuit, £349