Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she still keeps “every single solitary thing” her character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore in Sex and the City (SATC).

The actor, who is the cover star of USVogue’s December issue, told the magazine that each accessory, clothing item and pair of shoes has been meticulously organised according to when it appears in each season, episode and scene of the show.

“I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene. I kept every single solitary thing,” Parker said.

This includes the bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana briefs from season four, the white denim cutoffs she wears while smoking a bong in season three, a tawny fur coat from the same season, as well as Carrie’s Manolo Blahnik heels which were chewed up by boyfriend Aiden Shaw’s dog.

“Here are the Hangisis Big gave Carrie when he proposed; the sandals Aidan’s dog chewed on; the black pumps she wore to the Vogue fashion closet,” she said, pointing out each item to writer Naomi Fry.

The interview comes ahead of the release of a new SATC spin-off, And Just Like That..., which is set to premiere in the UK in December.

The highly-anticipated 10-episode reboot will follow three of the original four main characters – Carrie, Miranda Hobbs (played by Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) – as they navigate friendships and relationships in their 50s.

On Vogue’s December cover, Parker wears a tulle Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown embellished with large floral motifs, and her hair is swept back into a sleek bun.

In another photograph from the cover shoot, she wears a full feather Fendi Couture dress, accessorised with earrings from Dior’s Fine Jewelry collection.

During the interview, Parker also spoke about grieving the death of Willie Garson, a fellow SATC actor who played the role of Stanford Blatch, and George Malkemus, the co-founder SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

“All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled. In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue,” she said.

“It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of these relationships. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed.

“And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved.”