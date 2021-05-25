Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a piece of fashion memorabilia from Sex And The City ahead of the show’s reboot.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the show’s six seasons and two feature films, took to Instagram on Monday with a picture of a damaged blue and brown heeled sandal.

“Unearthed,” she wrote alongside the post.

Eagle-eyes fans quickly discerned it was one of Carrie’s Manolo Blahnik shoes which were eaten by the dog of her on-screen-ex-boyfriend Aiden Shaw in season four of the series.

In the episode, Carrie and Aiden are arguing over the huge number of shoes she owns before they are interrupted by the sight of his dog, Pete, chewing up the sandal.

“That dog owes me $380!” she tells Aiden in the scene.

Fans who recognised the shoe quickly flooded the comment section with lines from the episode. One person recalled Carrie saying: “Pete! You can’t buy it, it's circa 1996!”

Touched by the reactions to the post and just how many people remembered the episode, Parker commented: “Even I didn’t remember that line!”

“I just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls… It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X,” she added.

Manolo Blahnik was a firm fashion favourite of Carrie’s throughout the series. In an episode during the show’s sixth season, A Woman’s Right to Shoes, Carrie is forced to remove her Manolo’s while attending a friend’s baby shower.

At the end of the event, she learns her shoes have disappeared. At first, her friend offers to pay for their replacement but upon finding out they cost $485, tells Carrie they are an irresponsible waste of money.

The Sex And The City reboot, titled Just Like That was confirmed in January.

Parker, who will reprise her role as Carrie will be joined by her co-stars, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, who returns as Charlotte York.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not appear in the reboot.