How to style Scandi knitwear this winter

There’s something effortlessly stylish about the Scandinavians. With Sweden, Denmark and Norway having some of the coldest winters in the world, they’ve become pretty adept at nailing stylish yet functional knitwear.

Fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE, explains, “Scandinavian knitwear is certainly having a moment this winter – perhaps with all the instability in the world, the possibility of feeling both safe and warm is comforting.

“The Norwegians call it ‘koselig’. There is something homespun and individual about the designs and patterns which give it a reassurance that the investment in one of these pieces will transcend fashion – they have an heirloom quality.”

Often utilising fully natural materials and using patterns as long ago as the late 18th century, Scandinavian knitwear is in a realm of its own, influencing jumper trends around the world. Here’s how to wear the best styles this winter.

The Fair Isle knit

The Fair Isle knit has boomed in popularity this year, providing more than just a pretty pattern, but evoking a whole mood. The trend has managed to become the poster-print for cosy weekends, comfort and familiarity.

Coming to fame in the 1920s when it was worn by the then Prince of Wales (later Edward VIII), the print has remained a firm British favourite ever since.

“Fair Isle knits are an iconic celebration of rich patterns and textures, bringing a chic yet timeless touch to your wardrobe,” says British fashion designer and founder of Holland Cooper, Jade Holland Cooper.

“For a more refined look, I love styling a classic Fair Isle jumper with tailored trousers and a sharp blazer – perfect for that effortless mix of smart and casual. For something more relaxed, pair it with jeans and chunky boots, finishing with a beautifully tailored coat for that polished, put-together feel. It’s all about embracing the balance of cosy and sophisticated.”

“Fair Isle knits are most effective when created in chunky, heavy gauge yarns,” says Wakeley. “If you want to wear this look inside, I would strongly recommend that you do not layer over another piece as you will trap in the heat and roast! A Fair Isle can look great worn with leather, denim, corduroy or a gorgeous satin skirt and a boot to really mix the textures.”

M&S Cloud-Yarn Fairisle Roll Neck Jumper, £35

Holland Cooper Fairisle Knit – Khaki, £179

The bell sleeve

Bell sleeves are the subtle structural detail that can transform a boring knit into an elevated Scandi aesthetic. “Bell sleeves are very feminine and on-trend at the moment,” says Joules’ head of creative services, Alice Joule. “I recommend wearing them with wide-leg trousers to balance out the look.”

“For an everyday chic look, I’d pair a bell-sleeved blouse with high-waisted tailored trousers or a sleek leather skirt,” says Holland Cooper, “This ensures the silhouette stays balanced.”

“But beware,” says Wakeley, “despite looking chic and glamorous they are far from practical to wear!” So perhaps not the style to don when cooking the Christmas dinner.

French Connection Kezia Recycled Roll Neck Jumper, £59

Holland Cooper Rachel Knit – Black, £159

The classic turtleneck

Love them or hate them – turtlenecks return each winter in one form or another. This season, oversized funnel necks have been leading the curve, as seen on runways from Stella McCartney, Max Mara and Toteme.

“A turtleneck should absolutely be seen as a base layer because there are so many ways to style it,” says House of Bruar’s creative director, Tom Birkbeck. “For a formal event, pair a black turtleneck with smart trousers and a blazer or for something more feminine, pair with a billowing maxi skirt.”

“For an oversized turtleneck, pair it with jeans of any cut – mom or wide-leg jeans work particularly well,” says FatFace’s head of women’s design, Jo Collins. “A tighter fitted turtleneck is best paired with a looser trouser or jean shape.”

Ultimately the experts agree that turtlenecks should be seen as a basic. “Turtlenecks make a great foundation for statement earrings or a bold necklace – even a bold cuff,” says Wakeley, “but never all at the same time.”

Abercrombie and Fitch Button Detail Mockneck Sweater, £65

House of Bruar Ladies Knitted Turtle Neck Top, £24.95 (was £34.95)