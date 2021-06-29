Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty line

Scarlett Johansson is set to launch her own beauty line in 2022, which she created after taking a “step back” from her existing beauty deals with other brands several years ago.

The Hollywood star is no stranger to the beauty industry, having previously worked as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume line.

She revealed her new venture to WWD in an exclusive interview and said she made the decision to move away from her existing beauty deals “with the goal of creating something true to me”.

The 36-year-old actor described her beauty line as “a clean, accessible approach to beauty”, but did not give any details about what products she is working on.

Johansson has partnered with former Juicy Couture executive Kate Foster, who will be co-founder and CEO of the new celebrity beauty line. Johansson will serve as the founder and chairman.

Funding for the Black Widow star’s line comes from The Najafi Companies, which is also behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare line, Pattern Beauty, and Moon Oral Care which partners with Kendall Jenner.

Johansson follows in the footsteps of numerous celebrities who have launched their own beauty brands in recent years, including Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore and Alicia Keys.

While her beauty line is only slated for launch in early 2022, Johansson’s upcoming solo Marvel film Black Widow is set to premiere on 9 July, both in theatres and on Disney Plus for Premier Access subscribers.

The movie’s original release date was in May 2020, but it was delayed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During lockdown last year, Johansson married her long-time boyfriend Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony. She told People Magazine: “We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things.”