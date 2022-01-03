<p>Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne</p>

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne

(Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne get matching rose tattoos

The friends chose a pink rose with a grey stem and leaves

Saman Javed
Monday 03 January 2022 23:16
Longtime friends Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have cemented their bond with matching watercolour tattoos.

The model and singer each got a rose with petals in various shades of pink, and charcoal leaves and a dripping stem.

Gomez’s tattoo is at the top of her spine, while Delevingne’s is one the side of her ribcage, dropping down to her hip.

The completed artwork was shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Keith Scott McCurdy, owner of Bang Bang tattoo studio in New York City.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful,” he wrote under a close-up of the work on Gomez’s back.

He also shared a video of Delevingne posing topless, showing off the rose on the side of her body.

Writing in the caption, McCurdy revealed that the tattoos are the first time he has worked with watercolour – a fact that he did not disclose to either of them previously.

“Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara,” he wrote.

He added: “FYI [for your information] I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

McCurdy first teased new work on Gomez in December, when he posted a black and white photograph of her standing in the studio with her back exposed. A tattoo could be seen at the top of her back, but its details were unclear.

Gomez has long been a client of Bang Bang. In January 2020, she visited the parlour to get a tattoo of the word “Rare”, the name of her album, on the side of her neck. She also has a thin cross on her collarbone.

Delevingne is well known for her array of tattoos, the most famous being the face of a lion on her finger, a “Made in England” tattoo across the sole of one foot and a “Bacon...” too across the bottom of the other.

