Selena Gomez exudes Hollywood glamour at the SAG Awards 2025

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) on Sunday night were a dazzling showcase of unforgettable fashion moments, as celebrities took to the red carpet in an exciting mix of classic Hollywood glam and daring, one-of-a-kind silhouettes.

Here’s a roundup of the most striking and talked-about looks from the red carpet, where style and star-power were on full display…

Zoe Saldaña, 46, claimed the award for best supporting actress once again for her performance in Emilia Pérez, while also delivering a masterclass in making the classic black dress look unforgettable.

She was one of the many stars who exuded Hollywood elegance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday night, with a sophisticated Saint Laurent gown that attained the perfect amount of sparkle, featuring a rhinestone-embellished ruffle on the shoulder.

Keke Palmer, 31, followed suit with an equally divine vintage Chanel dress that similarly combined simple elegance with a hint of metallic shimmer.

Palmer’s arm-length gloves, short voluminous hairdo and bold red lip were the perfect complement to the true highlight of her look – the intricately designed gold neckline.

Emilia Pérez star Selena Gomez, 32, also radiated classic Hollywood glamour in a silky off-the-shoulder black gown, which she styled with strappy black stiletto sandals.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore, the winner of the best lead actress award for her portrayal of TV fitness instructor Elizabeth in film The Substance, displayed how to make leather look red carpet-worthy in a custom Bottega Veneta gown.

The 62-year-old fashionista stunned in the strapless corseted design, which was softened by a ruffled skirt and a show-stopping Tiffany & Co necklace.

Black leather also made another red carpet appearance, this time worn by beaming Timothée Chalamet, who took home the leading actor prize for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year-old actor paired a custom edgy Chrome Hearts black leather suit with a striking Brat-green shirt for a bold contrast.

Vogue noted that the green button-up and bolo tie were a nod to one of Dylan’s more recent looks.

Many nominees also graced the carpet in luxurious red ensembles, including Shōgun star Anna Sawai, 32.

The best female actor in a drama series winner stunned in a beautiful red Armani Privé sequin gown.

A dress that captivated from every angle, as she turned away from the camera she revealed the dress’ black back, which highlighted her Shōgun character’s flair for a plot twist.

Eager to stand out, Danielle Deadwyler, 42, chose a scarlet Louis Vuitton tulle gown that created a captivating, unique silhouette.

The fashion enthusiast paired the dress with matching satin heels, diamond earrings, and kept her neckline bare to let the striking gown take centre stage.

From gorgeous gowns to impeccably tailored suits, the SAG Awards’ red carpet looks have only fuelled the excitement and anticipation for the grand finale of awards season – the Oscars next week (March 3 in the UK, mark your calendars) – which is set to be more glamorous than ever if Sunday night’s ensembles are anything to go by.