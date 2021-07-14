In what might just be the most divisive thing to happen to Sex and the City fans since the devastatingly dramatic confrontation between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, a reboot of the hit sitcom is underway.

The caveat, of course, is that Cattrall, who played the sex-obsessed Samantha Jones in the series, will not be joining her former co-stars, who, in addition to Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, include Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristen Davis (Charlotte York).

Instead, the trio will front the upcoming mini-series, titled And Just Like That, on their own.

While the exact plot of the new show is not known, it was recently confirmed that protagonist Carrie Bradshaw’s two former flames, Aiden Shaw (John Corbett) and Mr Big (Chris Noth), will both be making an appearance.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez will portray the show’s first non-binary character, a witty podcaster named Che Diaz.

Despite the plot being kept under wraps, thanks to some recently released on-set photographs, we are starting to get some of the most pivotal details about the show: what will the characters be wearing?

As any SATC aficionado will know, the cult series was famed for its fashion, which was carefully curated by revered costume designer, Patricia Field.

Sadly, Field is not involved in the styling for And Just Like That, having previously told WWD that she wouldn’t have been able to make it to New York City in time for filming due to being in Paris working on Emily in Paris, the Parisian-based show created by SATC creator, Darren Star. Instead, Field has passed the baton to her protégée Molly Rogers.

But judging from the photos we’ve seen so far, Carrie Bradshaw and co will be just as sartorially savvy as ever.

In one shot of all three main actors - the only one we’ve seen so far - Carrie channels a preppy look in a a high-waisted full gingham skirt by Norma Kamali, paired with a cream silk blouse, a Monrowe hat slung over her shoulders, and some black platform Celine heels.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has gone for a polka-dot Carolina Herrera blouse by worn off the shoulder with a high-waisted black pencil skirt and a Lady Dior handbag, and Miranda has channeled a European vibe in a pair of white wide-legged Vince trousers with a checked long-sleeved lilac and white blouse.

(GC Images)

In other photographs, we see Carrie opting for a more grown-up look than usual (she was known for her avant-garde and flamboyant choices in the TV series), choosing a pleated knee-length dress and a blush pink jacket, which looks surprisingly office-friendly given she has never once worked in an office.

Another image of Parker in the role of Carrie shows her channeling a more typically eccentric look. On Tuesday, the American actor was pictured wearing a vintage Claude Montana linen jumpsuit with a zany floral jacket, and a feather hat.

(MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

In a classic Carrie twist, she was also spotted carrying not one, but two handbags.

Both bags were worn across Parker’s body, with one made from a silver chain mail material, while the other added a pop of colour to the look given its bright teal shade.

(MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Another photo of Nixon shows her channeling another strangely Mediterranean-inspired look, comprising a multi-coloured striped dress by Dries Van Noten cinched in with a red belt and some teal canvas wedges.

Meanwhile, the second photo of Davis sees her wearing a classically feminine Charlotte York aesthetic in a blue pleated polka dot skirt by Balenciaga and a white puff-shoulder top by Stella McCartney. The look is completed with some excellent co-ordination by way of a mustard belt and matching stilettos by Manolo Blahnik. She was also using a Burberry leash to walk her English bulldog.

(GC Images)

That might be all we’ve seen so from from the wardrobe department of And Just Like That so far, but consider our interests piqued for what’s still to come...