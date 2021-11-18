Sex and the City fans can ‘visit Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment’ in London

Sex and the City fans will already be bracing themselves for an exciting month ahead as they prepare for the long-awaited reboot, And Just Like That, which drops on 19 December.

But in even more thrilling news, fans will also be able to visit a recreated version of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous Manhattan apartment at a pop-up in Covent Garden, London.

Launching on 11 December for two days only, the pop-up, located at Carriage Hall, will feature a mock-up version of Carrie’s beloved walk-in wardrobe, in addition to her desk and bed.

Polly Cochrane, a representative of WarnerMedia for the UK and Ireland, has commented on the pop-up: “We are delighted to be bringing this pop-up installation of Carrie’s apartment to Sex And the City fans here in London to celebrate this incredible show.”

“I’m sure that fans will love exploring her famous apartment and I encourage everyone to book their time slot now!”

General sale tickets for the pop-up are available now.

Tickets are free of charge with a £5 booking fee.

The pop-up comes after fans were also given the chance to stay in a recreation of Carrie’s home in Manhattan through AirBnb.

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie in the iconic series, hosted two one-night stays in the home, which also featured a replica of the character’s wardrobe, desk, and bed.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker.

“I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”