Shania Twain defends her outfits at the CMT Awards

Shania Twain has defended the show-stopping outfits she wore at this year’s CMT Music Awards.

The singer shared photos of her two looks at the awards show on Instagram on Wednesday. The pictures also came after trolls criticised her in the comments of a different Instagram post, with people claiming that they couldn’t “recognise” her and that she needed a different “stylist”.

In the caption of her reason post, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer talked about how much her style means to her.

“For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favourite things about attending award shows!” one wrote.

She concluded by sharing her perspective about fashion and thanking her styling team.

“Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!” she wrote. “Thank you to the team behind my @cmt#CMTAwards looks.”

Some of Twain’s looks at Sunday’s event included a purple, knitted crop top and shorts set, paired with a black hat and leather boots. Her second outfit was a black and red dress, with a slit in the leg and cut-out design on the side. She completed the outfit with a pair of black high heels.

She also shared a photo of the rings, necklace, and earrings she wore that night in a grey box.

In the comments of her post, many fans praised Twain’s style and defended her from trolls’ criticism.

“You CONTINUE TO inspire women LIKE ME AND OTHERS who have been broken down by the system,” one wrote. “You being at the top and dressing sexy is more a statement of ‘I’m not conforming to your view of how a wealthy grown woman should be.’”

“Literally how do u look this good,” another wrote, while a third person added: “What’s with all the mean comments? She can do whatever she wants with her body and wear whatever she wants!”

Other trolls continued to criticise Twain’s look in the comments, claiming that she’s “trying to keep up with the youngsters”. They also accused her of not dressing “appropriately” for her age and encouraged her to not wear wigs.

Days before sharing this post, Twain opened up about her hair and how much she enjoys changing it. While speaking to E! News at the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards over the weekend, she pointed out her “different styles” and explained why she wants to keep trying out various hair colours.

“I’m playing more with colour right now and I’m enjoying that because I’m going grey,” she said. “As I go grey, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colours.’ I might change my hair colour every week. It’s almost an excuse to play with colour and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion.”

Speaking to InStyle about Sunday night’s music event, she also emphasised why her two outfits were so fitting for the event.

“Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for both artists and fans,” the “You’re Still the One” singer explained. “For me, the creativity doesn’t stop at the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story.”