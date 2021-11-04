Shay Mitchell’s 58-step beauty routine includes a gold mask for her breasts

Pretty Little Liars actor Shay Mitchell has become the latest celebrity to share her beauty routine for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, and it includes 58 different steps.

The steps, which feature a 24-karat gold mask for her breasts, at least five different masks and an ice roller, outline her everyday skincare routine and makeup look.

To begin the beauty extravaganza, she massages a gentle cleanser over her face using a silicone cleansing tool, before taking an ice roller from her bathroom fridge and gliding it across her cheeks and forehead.

This is followed by six different masks, including some specifically for her lips, forehead and undereye.

Shay Mitchell shows viewers the gold mask she uses on her chest (Vogue/YouTube)

“You’re going to see quite a few masks,” she warns viewers at the beginning of the video.

“The reason why I like them is just because I feel like they’re very hydrating. I put them on I don’t have to think about it.”

“I love the drama of it,” she continues as she layers them on, adding that she likes to “scare people when [she’s] traveling especially or when [she’s] just at home”.

Next up is a “Perfect V-lifting mask”, which is like an exercise band for the jaw that claims to lift the jawline. “I mean it feels like it’s doing something,” she says.

As the masks sit on her face, she reveals that she also has a specific skincare regimen for her chest area.

For her breasts, she uses a “24 karat gold breast mask” which aims to “moisturise and increase elasticity”. She also uses La Mer’s “The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream” on her décolletage.

“I also have a mask for my hoo-has,“ she says. “Your boobs need love too, especially if you’re going on an event and you have a low-cut dress.”

Masks done, it’s time to move onto various serums and lip balm, before she applies her makeup.

Her makeup routine features a number of products that have earned cult status over the years, including the Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, Nars Creamy Concealer and the Benefit Cosmetics Hula bronzer.

We’ve added up the price of all 44 items she uses in the 58-step routine, and we estimate that the products would have cost Mitchell a total of £1,630.

The full product list, and her routine can be found here.