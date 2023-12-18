Me and my ‘man hair’: why Miss France gets my vote

Years ago, over a lovely family dinner in an Italian restaurant, my then eight-year-old daughter, Evie, turned to me and said: “Mum, some of my friends say you have man hair.” My husband nearly choked laughing at the table.

Well, it appears that little children are not alone in having a very rigid view of what constitutes “woman hair”, as evidenced by the outrage caused at the Miss France beauty pageant this week.

It’s hilarious, really – the spittle-flecked rage being directed at a woman who has had the gall to win the title when she has man – sorry, I mean short – hair. People are angry because the new Miss France, Eve Gilles, 20, is wearing her crown atop a gamine crop. Every other hopeful contestant has the same cookie-cutter, long, straight, “proper lady” bonce.