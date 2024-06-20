Why boho is big this summer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Last summer called quiet luxury to the forefront of fashion, with nautical stripes, raffia accessories and tailored linen populating both runways and high street stores.

However, with the highly anticipated Sienna Miller collaboration with M&S, it seems the polished prim and proper look is taking a backseat this summer.

It’s long been agreed that trends move in 20-year cycles, but with the rapid consumption of fast fashion, this gap seems to be closing. This is probably why it feels like only yesterday that we were emulating Kate Moss’ wellies and waistcoats.

Alongside the growing aversion to fast fashion, there has been a noticeable uptake in sourcing vintage this season, lending itself to the revival in printed maxis, layered and tiered tops and boho beads.

Here are five ways to style the look…

1. Boho beads and precious stones

Whilst Coco Chanel said before leaving the house take one thing off, boho-chic said put three things on. The secret to the nonchalance of bohemian style is through layering miscellaneous accessories and this season: bold beads.

This summer, designers are letting the pendulum swing as long-line necklaces and sculptural stones make a comeback. Toe rings and colourful stones seen on the runway last season have seeped their way onto the high street, predicting an avalanche of stacked and statement jewellery this summer.

Accessorize Fine Fan Metal Fan Collar, £16

Accessorize Chevron Beaded Tassel Earrings Blue, £14

2. Clashing layers

The idea of bohemia is to be unconventional, artistic and insouciant. So, combining eclectic pieces is integral to the look. Don’t worry if you’re not as confident as Helena Bonham Carter – an easy way to get started is through monochromatic layering that focuses on fabric over print.

Try pairing an ecru structured jacket over a frilly cream top or a leather suede bag with a silk-satin dress. If you’re using one colour palette, such as creams and blushes, or blues and greys, combining clashing materials is an easy way to achieve chic bohemian nonchalance.

Friends Like These, Cream Open Crochet Knit Top, £44, Next.

3. Lace and linenTwo staple summer fabrics are lace and linen, they even sound light, these soft yet powerfully feminine fabrics are fundamental to a bohemian ensemble.

Keeping you cool in extreme temperatures – lace frills and linen trousers never go a miss. Balanced with chunky jewellery and minimalist strappy sandals, they offer an easy and wearable boho look.

M&S X Sienna Miller Ruffle Dress, £89

Monsoon Parker linen-crop trousers in green, £29.50 (were £59).

4. Statement embroidery

Boho chic often brings to mind blushed florals and paisley prints, but the overuse of these in the 2010s has left room for more interesting experimentation with print.

Embellishment, embroidery and broderie anglaise are all distinct ways to add character to a laid-back look. From jackets to capes, embellishment can transform a simple look to an elevated statement.

M&S X Sienna Miller Quilted Jacket, £65

Accessorize Bridal Pearl Tassel Clutch Bag, £45

5. Elevated denimBoho-chic isn’t all floaty fabric – using structured denim can anchor an outfit, adding depth to an otherwise loose look.

Skip straight-legged skinnies and experiment with wide-leg silhouettes featuring studded accessories. Pair with leather belts, ruffle tops and chunky sandals to create a 70s-inspired look.

F&F Wide Leg Mid Wash Jean, £22.50.