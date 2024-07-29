Love the dazzling gymnastics outfits? How to get the look for your summer swimwear

Support truly

US gymnast Simone Biles opened Paris 2024 with a dazzling performance, leading her squad to a spot in the finals.

open image in gallery Biles triumphed on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 27-year-old, who withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after suffering a bout of the “twisties” (disorientation gymnasts suffer from whilst airborne), came back in full force at the City of Light’s Bercy Arena on Sunday.

Equally as showstopping as her routine was her gleaming star-encrusted leotard. Biles balanced out the sparkle with a grey, almost holographic, base unitard exhibiting a steeliness in both her ensemble and determined performance.

open image in gallery Biles shone in every sense at the Women’s Team All-Around qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)

If you’re inspired by the sparkling costumes showcased at the Paris Olympics: here’s how to integrate the style into your summer swimwear.

All that glitters

To make a strong but subtle statement, opting for glitter threaded textiles are a great way to incorporate sparkle into an otherwise basic piece.

Swimwear brands like Triangl and Hunza G are known for their lurex Seventies-inspired pieces, but high street retailers like M&S and & Other Stories have dabbled in the trend this summer, no doubt taking inspo from the glittering sport of the summer.

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Metallic One Shoulder Swimsuit, £42

open image in gallery (Triangl/PA)

Triangl Mari Cassa Sparkle Bikini Set, £99

Daring diamanté

If there’s any time to shine – it’s during a heatwave in showstopping swimwear. A chance to channel your inner Kylie, chunky diamantés have made a revival this summer thanks to the sparkles sported at Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour.

open image in gallery Kylie Minogue often sported glittering ensembles on her music tours (Alamy/PA)

If swimwear usually leaves you feeling a little exposed, this crystal trend adds a layer of glittering armour, making the costume the star of the show.

The brands Oséree and Oceanus lead the way in this sparkling style, but retailers such as River Island and Karen Millen offer stellar substitutes.

open image in gallery (Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Sequin Cut Out Asymmetric Thong Swimsuit, £79

open image in gallery

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing Pink Diamante Tanga Bikini Bottoms, £5.50 (was £12)Melted metallics

Slip back to the Eighties with wet-look metallics. Having made a mighty comeback last year spurred on by Kardashians and micro-influencers alike, gleaming metallics make as big a statement as their heyday’s silhouette.

A cut that shaped a generation, the high-waisted, hip-bone-grazing suits of the Eighties saturate our swimwear options today.

Exaggerated in every aspect: Eighties swimwear was skimpy, elongating and beckoned the extremes of the decade’s sport-focused fashion. It’s no wonder the style has infiltrated this season’s beachwear with the backdrop of the Paris Olympic games.

open image in gallery (Calzedonia/PA)

Calzedonia Swimsuit Light Reflections, £29.50 (was £59)

open image in gallery (Asos/PA)

The Kript metallic one shoulder body with logo detail, £11.50 (was £38), Asos