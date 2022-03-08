Simone Biles has chosen two wedding dresses from this designer

Simone Biles has begun to plan her upcoming wedding, choosing two dresses for the big day.

A post to Instagram showed the gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medalist holding a sign reading “I said yes to the dress” after completing a shopping trip in Los Angeles, California.

Biles has opted for two gowns from Belarus-born wedding dress designer Galia Lahav.

Lahav also shared the news to her Instagram, alongside two pictures of Biles during the visit.

In one photograph she posed in an embellished gown featuring a cut-out bodice and dramatic tail. In another, she wears a column dress adorned with white embroidery.

The designer clarified that the dresses in the pictures are not the ones Biles has chosen.

“It’s official: She said ‘YES to the dress(es)!’ We are over the moon and so honored about gold medalist and mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! (Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting),” the caption said.

Answering questions from her 6.9 million followers on her Instagram story, Biles said one of her chosen dresses is the first one she tried on after arriving at Lahav’s store.

“The second one was about eight [tries] in I’m guessing,” she added.

Biles became engaged to American football player Jonathon Owens on Valentine’s Day.

Pictures of the proposal, posted to Instagram, showed Owens down on one knee in a wooden bandstand at sunset as he presented Biles with a large diamond engagement ring designed by ZoFrost & Co.

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ,” Biles wrote at the time.

“Ready for forever with you,” Owens commented on the post.

The pair began dating in 2020 after meeting on social media in March 2020.

Recalling the start of their relationship in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Biles revealed that she had “slid into [Owen’s] DMs” first.

“I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” she said.