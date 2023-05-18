5 of this summer’s hottest swimwear trends

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holiday season is here – and when it comes to packing for summer getaways, swimwear is of the utmost importance.

Whether you’re jetting across the globe or staycationing in the sunshine, a stylish swimsuit or two-piece is a must-have – and there are plenty of incredible pieces to choose from this season.

From vintage-inspired prints to bold colours and figure-flattering shapes, these are the five key swimwear trends to know about now…

1. Retro florals

The groovy Sixties and Seventies fashion trend spills over into beachwear with flower-powered swimsuits and bikinis.

Amp up the vintage vibes by teaming yours with cork wedges, a floppy sun hat and a crochet cover-up.

Orla Kiely X Regatta Seagrass Passionflower Swimsuit, £27.95 (was £40)

Ted Baker Telisea Cut Out Detail Bikini Top, £45; Tiffnei Bikini Bottoms, £40

2. Barbie pink

After what feels like years of anticipation, Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie film lands in cinemas right in the middle of vacation season – on July 21 – and the all-pink-everything trend is still going strong.

With a plethora of pink swimwear on the high street – everything from string bikinis to sporty suits, in every shade from pastels to fuchsia – everyone can live their best Malibu Barbie life this summer.

SimplyBe Crinkle Plunge Swimsuit and Scrunchie, £32.40

Reign Studio Rosa Fuller Bust Bikini Top Fuchsia Pink, £50; Rosa High Waisted Bikini Bottoms Fuchsia Pink, £32

Monsoon Lace Trim Bikini Top with Recycled Polyester Pink, £40; Lace Trim Bikini Bottoms with Recycled Polyester Pink, £35

3. Bandeau

After several seasons of lingerie-inspired multi-strap swimwear that leaves you, more often than not, with very weird tanlines (we’re blaming Love Island), minimalist styles are back.

Strapless swimsuits and bikinis are sleek and chic. Mix and match block colour separates for a sporty look or make a style statement with a printed two-piece.

Seafolly On Vacation Clip Back Bandeau Bikini Top in Azure/Multi, £55; Seafolly On Vacation High Waist Bikini Bottoms in Azure, £65, John Lewis & Partners

Jets Australia Oia Sunset Bandeau One Piece, £177

And/Or Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top Blue, £24; Side Shirred Bikini Bottoms Blue, £18, John Lewis & Partners

4. Ring details

Bring vintage glam to your poolside look with a ring-detail bikini or bathing suit.

Tap into the Seventies trend with paisley or marble print, or go au naturel in caramel and coffee tones.

Very Lucy Mecklenburgh Ring Detail Halter Neck Bikini Top in Orange, £18; Ring Detail High Waisted Bikini Brief in Orange, £15

Peacocks Womens Brown Leaf Print One Shoulder Control Swimsuit, £24

5. One shoulder

Asymmetrical designs combined with cut-out detailing make for one of the sexiest swimwear trends of the year – and it’s a look celebs and fashion influencers are loving.

Go for Grecian glam with a white one-shoulder bikini or jazz it up with a colourful print.

Boux Avenue Java Textured Crop Bikini Top White, £25; Java Textured High Waist Bikini Briefs White, £20

Matalan Be Beau Multicoloured Wiggle One Shoulder Swimming Costume, £21