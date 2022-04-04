Kim Kardashian’s shapewear empire SKIMS has launched a new campaign featuring mega supermodels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

The four former Victoria’s Secret Angels star in the brand’s latest Icons campaign, in “celebration of their undeniable impact on the fashion industry”.

Kardashian selected each model for their “distinct and everlasting” roles in the industry to create a “show-stopping moment”.

Each supermodel is photographed wearing different styles of SKIMS’ Fits Everybody Underwear range in different skin tones, shot by Sandy Kim and Greg Swales.

Kardashian said of the campaign: “Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice have each played such a distinct and everlasting role in shaping the industry. Outfitting these incredible women in our Fits Everybody underwear collection is truly a full circle moment for me.

“Our underwear is such a game changer and has been our best-selling collection since we launched – it stretches to twice its size and is so comfy it just moulds to your body so it fits everyone perfectly. I’m thrilled to celebrate these women alongside a collection that our customers adore.”

Clockwise from top left: Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel pose in SKIMS underwear (SKIMS/Sandy Kim)

The campaign will be revealed in Miami, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco on Monday 4 April.

The four supermodels represent “personal and professional inspiration”, SKIMS says.

Banks, 48, was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005 and created the long-running reality series America’s Next Top Model in 2003. She has been repeatedly named among the world’s most influential people by Time magazine.

She is also one of 17 models who have been ranked a Legendary Supermodel by MODELS.com.

Klum, 48, is the only other model featured in the SKIMS campaign to have been included in MODELS.com’s Legendary Supermodel rankings.

She was the first German model to become an Angel, and went on to become the host and judge of Germany’s Next Top Model and the fashion design series Project Runway.

In 2011, she was ranked second on Forbes’ list of the highest-earning models in the world.

Brazilian model Ambrosio, 40, was an Angel from 2004 to 2017 and has modelled for the likes of Christian Dior, Armani, and Ralph Lauren.

She was named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s annual “100 Most Beautiful People in the World” issues in May 2007.

Swanepoel is the youngest of the four models to feature in SKIMS’ new campaign at age 33. The South African model and philanthropist became an Angel in 2010 and remains contracted with the lingerie brand.