Who is Hyram Yarbro? Everything you need to know about TikTok’s biggest skinfluencer

Every now and again, an influencer comes along that shakes up the beauty industry. Right now, it’s Hyram Yarbro.

The Gen Z skincare guru has amassed millions of followers online, thanks to his no-nonsense skincare tips and unbiased beauty advice.

In fact, beauty brand Look Fantastic recently placed Yarbro at the top of their Skinfluencer Index, which looks at the beauty influencers with the biggest followings across TikTok and Instagram (Right now, Yarbro has over 8 million combined.)

In short: he’s a pretty big deal.

Who is Hyram Yarbro?

American Yarbro is a Hawaii-based, 25-year-old influencer who has gained fame for his transparent and simplified beauty advice. His videos aim to help young people understand how different ingredients effect the skin, so they don’t waste their money on pricey products that don’t really work.

The self-taught content creator first became interested in skincare when he started working as a make-up artist at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“When I worked as a make-up artist, I was seeing people drop thousands of dollars on skincare products trying to get the best skin possible,” Yarbro told People Magazine. “It had me wondering if you need to spend a lot of money to have good skin. Once I started learning a lot about it, I realised that you don’t.”

Inspired by what he was seeing, Yarbro started his ingredients-driven YouTube channel Skincare by Hyram as a way to educate young people on taking a preventative approach to ageing and other issues.

Last year he also joined TikTok, which is where his beauty tips really went viral with the hashtag #HyramApproved, which has had over 44 million views on the social media app.

Yarbro is vocal about the fact he doesn’t have any qualifications in dermatology. But he is notoriously honest when it comes explaining why he doesn’t recommend certain brands or products, often highlighting the lesser-known issues in the ingredients list of majorly hyped items, and goes into great detail to explain the reasons behind his opinions.

For example, the mega-famous St. Ives Apricot Scrub is on his list of ‘untouchables’. And he put Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line on blast last year, pointing out to fans that her products contain fragrance, which can be an irritant to some skin types (this was alongside praise on all the things he does love about Rihanna’s range too!).

As well as skincare tips and honest brand reviews, Hyram has gained fame for reacting to (and mainly critiquing) celebrity skincare routines, including Kendall Jenner, Madison Beer and NikkieTutorials.

What does he say about skincare?

In recent years, there’s been a move away from slathering on thick foundations and concealers to hide skin imperfections. In its place, skincare has become more popular, as many of us strive for a naturally glowing and healthy complexion.

Hyram’s philosophy is that ‘the ingredients don’t lie’ and everyone can learn to understand skincare formulations and find the products that work best for their skin type.

Notably, he doesn’t recommend products that contain fragrances or essential oils, as these can be harsh on sensitive skin, and he reckons a decent skincare stash doesn’t need to be expensive. In fact, he regularly recommends products that are under £10 and trashes some with eye-watering price tags.

Some of his favourite products include CeraVe’s Foaming Cleanser, The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% and Peter Thomas Roth’s Cucumber Gel Mask. He also prioritises brands that champion sustainable practices.

In a recent interview with Drew Barrymore on her chat show, Yarbro told the actress that a good retinol is his number one skincare must-have. His favourite? The Inkey List’s Retinol Anti-Aging serum, which costs a wallet-friendly £9.99.

Unbiased skincare advice that won’t break the bank? We’re totally on board.