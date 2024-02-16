Brilliant beauty buys to elevate your self-care right now

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you feel like it’s been a long winter and you’re wanting to up your beauty game, you’re not alone.

Especially if you’re looking for an escape from the everyday – the balancing act of work and play, while trying to look and feel your best.

Here, experts share their top tips to boost your self-care rituals…

Skincare with benefits

“Skincare is an essential part of my self-care routine,” says Leanna Zaman, beauty specialist at Boots. “It gives me a moment to pause for self-reflection after a busy day whilst my skin soaks up the benefits.”

“If you don’t already have a conscious routine, try dedicating 10 minutes both morning and evening to prep your skin and reconnect with yourself,” suggests Zaman.

“Your regime doesn’t have to be complicated to be effective – spend a few extra minutes massaging your moisturiser in,” advises Zaman. “Your skin will thank you, too.”

Dr Mary Sommerlad, consultant dermatologist and Vichy Laboratories spokesperson agrees: “For a fresher skin appearance, I strongly recommend being consistent with an effective, evidence-based skincare routine.”

She also suggests adding in a hydrating serum to plump the appearance of skin and boost radiance. Sommerlad says to then follow on with a moisturiser of choice targeted to your skincare concerns.

Wellbeing aromas

Don’t forget to consider body care as well as skincare, advises Zaman. “We’re seeing more consumers hack their dopamine levels by elevating their everyday beauty basics with mood-boosting scents, textures and colours too.”

She suggests trying scented body butter and lotions with uplifting aromas. “Fragrance is a key part of experiencing a product as it can transport us to another place, time or mindset.”

Shower and bath care

“Try switching up your daily routine in small ways to incorporate more wellbeing practices into your week,” suggests Zaman. “For example, simply swapping a morning shower for an indulgent evening bath adds another precious moment of self-care and renewal.”

She says embracing aromatherapy stalwarts like essential oils can help you restore and relax too, transforming your daily soak into a relaxing ritual and spa-like experience.

“I’m also a great believer in every time we have a bath, it’s an opportunity to make it a mini-spa moment!” enthuses Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company.

“At the end of a hectic day, you can’t beat a good relaxing soak, even if it’s only for 10 minutes.”

“Light a favourite scented candle, pour in a lovely bath soak, dim the lights and relax.” She continues. “And then some time massaging in a deeply nourishing body lotion will also leave skin glowing before wrapping yourself in a snuggly robe.”

Zaman agrees: “Incorporating scented candles into your night-time routine can also help create a tranquil atmosphere, calm your mind and promote rest.”

She’s a fan of candles infused with sleep-inducing notes of lavender and soothing eucalyptus. “It’s a scent I associate with rest, so it helps me unwind for a perfect night’s sleep.

“These simple sensorial experiences can help you to reframe your mindset, whether you want to uplift or wind down after a long day,” adds Zaman.