7 of the most stylish moments in Sofia Coppola’s films – as the director turns 50

Sofia Coppola has achieved that rare feat, being one of very few female directors to have become a household name.

The daughter of acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola began her career as an actor before turning to filmmaking in the 1990s, winning the Academy Award for best original screenplay in 2003 for Lost In Translation.

In 2017, she became only the second woman to take home the best director gong at the Cannes Film Festival, nominated for The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman.

Coppola, who turns 50 on May 14, is known for her visually stunning films that feature epic costumes, decadent sets and superb soundtracks to boot.

To mark her milestone birthday, take a look back at some of the most stylish on-screen moments from her movies…

1. Kirsten Dunst’s grand gowns in Marie Antoinette

Arguably Coppola’s most fashionable film, 2006’s Marie Antoinette saw Kirsten Dunst don a variety of incredible corseted gowns while playing the famous French monarch.

From gold brocade to blue silk and candy pink lace, the fabulous frocks meant the movie was a shoo-in for the best costume design Oscar.

2. … and her perfect petticoats

In addition to Antoinette’s extravagant gowns, some of the movie’s most memorable fashion moments come when the queen is in a state of undress and showing off ruffled white petticoats.

3. Scarlett Johansson’s pink wig in Lost In Translation

One of the most famous scenes from fan favourite Lost in Translation (2003) saw Scarlett Johansson serenading Bill Murray in a Tokyo karaoke booth.

While Johansson’s outfit is unremarkable, it’s the addition of a bubblegum pink bobbed wig that makes the look so iconic.

4. The Virgin Suicides’ floral dresses

In Coppola’s 1999 feature film debut, the Lisbon sisters are forced to wear ‘four identical sacks’ to the homecoming dance, with Kirsten Dunst’s character rebelling by writing the name of her date, Trip, on her underwear.

The teenage sisters may have hated the frilly floral dresses but now, with prairie fashion trending, they’re looking rather fashionable again.

5. The Bling Ring’s LA homage

Set in the late Noughties, The Bling Ring is based on the true story of a group of teens who burgled the houses of celebrities, including Paris Hilton.

The boujee bunch, led by Emma Watson, are decked out in designer finery that referenced many of the era’s biggest trends, from skinny jeans and fur gilets to Ugg boots and oversized sunnies.

6. The Beguiled’s period costumes

Inspired by Gone With The Wind, 2017’s The Beguiled starred Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst as teachers at an all-girls school during the American Civil War.

As was expected of women at the time, the teachers and their five pupils are clad in prim and proper dresses by day, swapping their high-necked cotton frocks for lace-edged satin gowns come evening. The detail is exquisite.

7. Rashida Jones’ natty knitwear in On The Rocks

In Coppola’s latest movie, On The Rocks, Rashida Jones proves you can be a silver screen style icon even when keeping it casual.

Starring alongside Bill Murray, Jones dons a series of slouchy jumpers and faded jeans, accessorised with a gold chain necklace and Chanel handbag. It’s a classic combination that never goes out of style.