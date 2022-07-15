Sophia Bush wears three dresses for lavish wedding to Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is married. The One Tree Hill actor and podcast host married real estate investor Grant Hughes in a lavish ceremony that saw the bride don three dresses.

The ceremony was held in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after the pair got engaged in August last year.

“Grant booked us a sightseeing tour on a classic Riva boat and popped the question during golden hour,” Bush told Vogue of her Lake Como, Italy proposal.

The pair met almost a decade ago during a New Year’s trip to Nicaragua but only began dating during the pandemic.

Held at the Philbrook Museum of Art, Bush’s ceremony dress was custom Monique Lhuillier. “From the moment we got engaged, I knew what I wanted my dress to be,” Bush said in the interview published on Thursday.

“I’d seen a photograph of a Monique Lhuillier dress taken on Lake Como, and I had a vision of creating a personalised version of it, in what I have always thought of as a heritage print: a print of flowers from California, Oklahoma, and Italy, to honor the heritage of our families—where we come from and how we are all coming together to map where we are going.”

The dress was a collaboration between Bush and Lhuillier herself, and it included scanned images of Bush and Hughes’ bees placed among the flowers on the floral gown.

Bush accessorised her ceremony dress with diamond floral earrings from Briony Raymond New York, and her engagement ring. She also wore Monique Lhuillier heels in a peachy pink hue.

The actor changed into a second dress later in the evening for dancing – a strapless gown by Kate Middleton favourite Emilia Wickstead. “She has long been one of my favorite designers, and I had just worn her to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Bush explained.

Bush’s third and final dress of the day was a “disco ball” mini dress by Cristina Ottaviano. “I swapped into another pair of vintage diamond earrings from Briony Raymond that looked like midcentury starbursts, and Matthew tied my hair half up in a velvet ribbon,” Bush said of the outfit change. “I felt very country-western glam!”

Images shared by Vogue show Bush’s One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz at the wedding, who Bush described as her “best friends”.

This is the second time Bush has been married, as she was briefly married to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.