A look at the Duchess of Edinburgh’s style evolution throughout the years

The Duchess of Edinburgh has transformed her wardrobe after 26 years in the royal family.

Sarah joined the British royal family in 1999, when she married Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

After becoming a full-time working royal in 2002, the duchess has attended hundreds of public engagements as a Patron of over 70 charities and organisations.

Over the years, Sophie has gravitated to trends of the moment – from Nineties diamantes to Seventies suede.

From Bruce Oldfield to Erdem, the duchess has frequently opted for British brands who have a chic style ethos.

As Sophie turns 60 on January 20, here’s a look back at her fashion evolution since becoming royal…

1999

The then Sophie Rhys-Jones and Prince Edward announced their engagement in 1999 with an official photo call at St. James’s Palace.

open image in gallery Sophie wore a smart skirt suit for her engagement photo call (Toby Melville/PA)

The future duchess embraced a grey skirt suit emblematic of her corporate style at the time (as a public relations executive) with diamante detailing lining the lapel and pockets.

The look was smart, simple and refined, but the glittering embellishment nodded to a trend that would soon define the Noughties.

The ensemble was a symbol of how Sophie would approach fashion within the royal family.

2002

For Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee year in 2002, a year before Lady Louise Windsor was born, Sophie announced she had quit her business to become a full-time working royal.

Her style remained simple and streamlined, channelling what we’d now call ‘quiet luxury’, with monochromatic ensembles and timeless silhouettes.

open image in gallery Sophie wore a monochromatic coat dress for the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee (Alamy/PA)

For the ceremonial parade, Sophie wore a cream Sixties style coat and a stovepipe top hat with a black and white floral embellishment.

The look was reminiscent of the iconic outfits worn by Natasha Richardson in The Parent Trap (who played an esteemed fashion designer in the 1998 hit).

open image in gallery Natasha Richardson’s looks in the film The Parent Trap were similar to Sophie’s style (Alamy/PA)

2011

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, the wedding of the new youngest members of the working monarchy was hotly anticipated.

On the eve of the royal wedding in April 2011, Sophie arrived at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in a dramatic red gown by Bruce Oldfield – a British fashion designer favoured by the likes of Sienna Miller, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Queen Camilla.

open image in gallery Sophie’s dramatic look stole the show on the eve of the royal wedding (Alamy/PA)

The floor-length gown featured an eye-catching folded neckline which showed off the duchess’s tan lines.

Sophie pared the statement dress with a sweeping diamond necklace, drop diamond earrings and a silver clutch.

open image in gallery Sophie’s red dress was designed by British fashion designer, Bruce Oldfield (Alamy/PA)

She may have been a guest, but her look certainly stole the show.

2016

While Sophie had become known for her glamorous ensembles, the duchess was also a good sport when it came to getting stuck in.

In 2016, Sophie took part in a 450-mile cycling challenge from Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London as part of her ‘DofE Diamond Challenge’.

open image in gallery Sophie slipped into cycling gear for her DofE Diamond Challenge (Alamy/PA)

The challenge marked the 60th anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme started by her father-in-law Prince Phillip.

The Duchess of Edinburgh sported turquoise lycra, black cycling shorts and a white helmet for the occasion.

Upon finishing the challenge, she told broadcasts “It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of early mornings and many hours in the saddle.”

2021

Never one to steer clear of a trend, the duchess attended the Christmas Day church service in 2021 sporting a leopard print pillbox hat and navy knee-length coat with matching Prada pumps.

open image in gallery Sophie wore leopard print and Prada to the 2021 Christmas day service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The look was once again simple and streamlined, with a nod to the timely trend of leopard.

2024

As much as the duchess likes to touch on trends, Sophie has long had a penchant for florals, come rain or shine.

As a lover of British brands, Sophie has frequently sported the London-based designer Erdem when sporting florals.

On a visit to Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire last year, the duchess braved the cold, happily greeting troops in a khaki and pink floral coat dress by the label.

open image in gallery Sophie wore winter florals in an Erdem dress last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sophie has a knack for picking pieces that are both trendy and timeless.

For their silver wedding anniversary in June 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh posed together in the gardens of their Bagshot Park home in Surrey for a royal portrait.

Sophie sported the trend of the season in a tan suede biker jacket by the US label Paige, with a casual striped T-shirt and khaki trousers.

Suede has become the go-to this winter for blazers, bags and boots, and Sophie once again managed to pull off the trend with an ultimately classic piece.

As she enters her sixth decade, it seems we can only anticipate more enviable fashion moments from Sophie as she carries out her public duties around the globe.