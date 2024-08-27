Fashion experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly set to reunite for new makeover series

Support truly

What Not to Wear stars Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are set to reunite – after squashing their 10-year feud – for a new reality series.

The fashion experts, who co-hosted TLC’s iconic makeover series for 10 years, will lead and executive produce Wear Whatever the F You Want, a style transformation show for Amazon Prime Video. The eight-episode reality series will follow London and Kelly ​​as they “empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.”

“The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms – because there are no more norms,” Kelly and London told Variety on Monday, August 26. “However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

Lauren Anderson – head of brand and content innovation for Amazon MGM Studios – told the outlet: “Since Clinton and Stacy first appeared on television, they have remained at the forefront of showing us how to use fashion as a means of self-empowerment. Their playful banter and distinct approach have helped instill confidence in viewers for almost two decades.

“Now, with the efforts of Bright Spot Content, and expertly steered by Jenny Falkoff, their long-awaited reunion has become a reality. Together, Stacy and Clinton bring a fresh, fun, and meaningful new series to Prime Video customers, filled with expertise and inspiration; chemistry and warmth; and, of course, their signature, enviable style.”

The co-stars will executive produce alongside Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, and Janelle Couture. Barnes will also serve as showrunner. All3Media’s Bright Spot Content and Amazon MGM Studios produce.

open image in gallery Clinton Kelly and Stacy London co-hosted TLC’s What Not to Wear from 2003 to 2013 ( Getty Images )

Fans immediately took to social media to share their excitement over London and Kelly’s reunion. “Best breaking news I’ve seen in a long time!! We wanted. We needed. Congrats on making it happen!!” one person commented on Instagram.

“There is something so healing about all of this,” another fan said, while someone else wrote: “My fave duo!!!!”

What Not to Wear, which aired on TLC, wrapped in 2013 after 10 seasons. Following the series, the co-hosts had a public falling out. In 2017, Kelly revealed that London had blocked him on Twitter. Earlier that year, he also released a collection of essays acknowledging his complicated friendship with London, writing that he “either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between”.

However, the pair recently revealed during a September appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna that they decided to put their feud behind them. The reconciliation came after Kelly and London had an emotional conversation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like: ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact,” Kelly said, appearing on TV alongside London. “We have very strong feelings toward each other. So I reached out to Stacy and I was like: ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

London admitted that she “sobbed [her] eyes out” during their conversation, later sharing: “I let it all hang out. I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap.”

Kelly added: “If you don’t forgive, you’re only hurting yourself. It’s the only way to be in the moment. If you’re always holding onto a grudge, you’re not living in the present.”

The fashion experts reunited for the first time in 2023 for a nationwide stage tour, “The Stacy & Clinton Show.” No premiere date has been announced for Wear Whatever the F You Want.