Stella McCartney has designed her first collection for a women’s football team in a new collaboration for Arsenal Women’s Football Club.

The apparel range, launched in partnership with Adidas, includes jerseys, hoodies and tights, as well as a gender-neutral pre-match jersey that will be worn by both women’s and men’s Arsenal teams.

It also includes a new colourway for the Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 trainers. The designs feature a large leopard print in the club’s red, blue and white colours.

McCartney, who designed the 2016 Olympics kits for Team GB and Paralympics GB, said that designing for “the most decorated English women’s football club” was “incredibly special”.

Arsenal Women’s Football Club has won 58 trophies since it was founded in 1987, and are the only British club to have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The new collection will debut at the upcoming North London Derby match on Saturday 26 March, where the team will play against Tottenham.

The apparel, which is made from organic cotton and recycled materials, will later become available to the public from Monday 28 March.

McCartney said in a statement: “As the most decorated English women’s football club, Arsenal Women is made up of incredible athletes, so to be able to celebrate them – especially in a year that is so pivotal for women in sport – is incredibly special.”

The designer added that she plans to create further collections for football players and said: “We’re so excited to continue our journey into the world of football by creating our first travel wear collection for a team.

“I love that we have fused statement leopard print, an iconic Adidas by Stella McCartney graphic, with distinctive colours to truly bring the two worlds of fashion and football together in an authentic way.”

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal’s striker, said: “It’s great to have a collection created for our team, and even more so that Stella McCartney has designed it.

“The designs are amazing, and I can’t wait to wear the pre-match jersey on the pitch as we get into such an important time in the season.”