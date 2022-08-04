The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How to style stripes, the biggest print trend of the season
From subtle to showstopping, stripes are your shortcut to summer style
Designers went wild for stripes on the spring/summer 2022 catwalks, with everything from monochrome to multicoloured – in understated pinstriped shirts and bold, disco-tastic gowns.
With summer in full swing, now’s the perfect time to try the trend, whether you’re looking for holiday gear, weekend outfits or the perfect party dress.
Here’s how to work stripes into your summer wardrobe…
Nautical
As seen at Wales Bonner and JW Anderson, nautical navy and white stripes never go out of style.
This season the classic long-sleeved Breton top makes way for breezy, summery singlets, tees and cute co-ord sets. Team with white denim and espadrilles for a chic seaside look.
Tu Nautical Stripe Drop Shoulder Coord T-Shirt, £6.40 (was £16); Nautical Stripe Coord Shorts, £5.60 (were £14), Sainsbury’s. Buy them here and here.
M&Co Stripe Woven Front Sleeveless T-Shirt, £26. Buy it here.
Oliver Bonas Mono Stripe Ivory Knitted Top, £39.50. Buy it here.
Vertical stripes
The coastal inspiration continues with deckchair-style vertical stripes. Flowing frocks made a statement at Schiaparelli and Tory Burch, while stripey separates were layered together at Jil Sander and Kenneth Ize.
Embrace the catwalk clashing look by teaming contrasting tops and bottoms, or keep it simple with a striped midi dress and tonal accessories.
Lyle and Scott Women’s Striped Cardigan Ecru, £36 (was £90). Buy it here.
Crew Clothing Red Pink Stripe Sundress, £69. Buy it here.
Monochrome
Albaray Linen Stripe Dress, £75 (was £130). Buy it here.
Always a classy combination, black and white stripes were seen on everything from sassy minidresses (Balmain and Courreges) to sweeping gowns (Erdem and Tory Burch).
Take your pick, whether it’s form-fitting frocks (for work or play), or relaxed-fit linen day dresses.
Lascana Striped Long Sleeve Cardigan, £38; Lascana Striped T-Shirt Dress, £38, Freemans. Buy them here and here.
Karen Millen Compact Stretch Stripe Detail Pencil Midi Dress, £117 (was £195). Buy it here.
Occasionwear
Taking the retro route for SS22, models at Fendi, Brandon Maxwell and Jil Sander sashayed down the runway in bright, showstopping gowns.
The coolest way to do occasionwear this summer, a striped maxi dress in punchy or pastel hues is a winner for weddings and garden parties.
Play up the Seventies disco vibes with metallic platform heels and a pair of statement hoop earrings.
Chi Chi London One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Stripe Print Midi Dress in Pink, £40 (was £65). Buy it here.
Roman White Stripe Print Frill Detail Maxi Dress, £40 (was £48). Buy it here.
Love Mark Heyes Stripe Print Tiered Midi Dress, £49; Kaleidoscope Rose Gold Tone Metallic Wedge Sandals, £45, Freemans. Buy them here and here.
