Fans fawn over Suki Waterhouse’s ‘dream’ Chloé dress for Eras Tour

Suki Waterhouse stepped out on the Eras Tour stage at Wembley Stadium in London as a chic Chloé goddess.

On August 17, the “Moves” singer made her debut as an opener for the sought-after Taylor Swift tour while draped in layers of peach-colored chiffon by designer Chemena Kamali. The bohemian-esque ensemble swept behind her like a soft, vibrant shadow as she moved across the stage – and fans couldn’t take their eyes off her.

Viewers at home and in the stadium compared her ethereal look to legendary artist Stevie Nicks, while others praised her angelic aura.

“You were so amazing truly most angelic girl in the world I was screaming so loud for you from lower bowl,” one concertgoer wrote on Instagram. Another said: “SHE SERVED STEVIE NICKSS.”

“You look like Stevie Nicks in ‘75, the hair and lips,” a third wrote. Meanwhile, one viewer added: “As well the outfit giving Stevie, it’s also giving Florence Welch and I’m so here for it.”

A certified “Swiftie” commented: “You’re folklore coded.”

Waterhouse, 32, honored her Chloé moment with a carousel of on-stage images in an August 19 post on Instagram. Hours after her performance, the “Nostalgia” vocalist took to her page to pay tribute to Kamali and her styling team.

“Eras Tour outfit!!! @chemena @chloe made me the dress of my dreams. Styled by @robzangardi @cassymeier_stylist hair and makeup by @linneanordberg @therileykate,” she remarked.

Kamali was appointed as the new creative director for Chloé in October 2023 after Gabriela Hearst stepped down. The German designer previously worked for the esteemed house on Pheobe Philo’s team before becoming the design director for Clare Waight Keller.

In January 2024, Kamali presented her first collection for Chloé with a 1970s-inspired pre-season line featuring flouncy fabrics, ruffle trims, exaggerated silhouettes, and over-the-knee leather boots.

Waterhouse plucked her Eras Tour piece straight from the January runway, substituting the tan runway boots for her own battered pair.

“Suki Waterhouse opening for @taylorswift last night in Wembley wearing Chloé Winter 24,” Kamali wrote on Instagram alongside two images of Waterhouse performing in her home city.

The “Supersad” creator recently returned to the stage after giving birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson in March. Waterhouse and Pattinson privately welcomed their daughter weeks before they made her official birth announcement. The couple have reportedly been engaged since December 2023.

Now, the Daisy Jones & the Six star is getting back into her artist era, returning to her roots beside the “Anti-Hero” vocalist and Paramore. On August 18, Waterhouse wrote a heartwarming message, detailing the significance of her performance at Wembley Stadium.

“The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my a** off at the Reputation Tour! Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favorite artist with my friends and family in the crowd,” she noted. “Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist. You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much. My nervous system will never be the same after last night. Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!!”