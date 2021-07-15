At last. After weeks of rain, clouds, and downright misery following the Euro 2020 England loss on Sunday, a heady dose of sunshine could not come fast enough.

It might have technically been summer in the UK since 21 June, but it certainly hasn’t felt that way, given that, bar a few days of an intense heatwave in early June, we’ve barely seen a speck of sun.

Thank goodness, then, that this weekend’s forecast is set to bring some blazing heat, with temperatures expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius in London . Not only is this likely to lift the nation’s spirits, but it’s also exciting news for fashion fans, who have been patiently keeping their show-stopping summer garb on standby for months.

And of course, this is a summer unlike any other. From Monday 19 July, most coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted. That’s right, our social lives are about to come back with a bang. Theatre, live music, nightclubs... it’s all about to return. But what on earth should we wear when it does?

Having spent so long swaddled in our loungewear, there’s been a shift among the fashion set, who, keen to make up for lost time, are favouring more dramatic and flamboyant looks than ever before. We’re talking fashion that packs a punch, or “pandemic revenge looks”.

As for how this translates to dressing for warmer climes, expect bold and brazen prints - gingham, polka dots, stripes - and a kaleidoscopic palette of deep fuchsias, vivid scarlets, and yolk yellows.

According to the quarterly index produced by Lyst, the global fashion search platform, animal prints are making a huge comeback for this season, too, with The Attico’s zebra print bikini, recently worn by Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa, ranking as the 6th hottest product of the quarter. Meanwhile, Versace’s zany starfish-covered De La Mer swimsuit (which could easily be worn underneath a linen shirt with some jeans, comes in at 8th place.

Elsewhere, expect to see clunky and colourful footwear, like Gucci’s bubblegum pink rubber sandals, which rank 7th in Lyst’s index.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed about switching up your wardrobe as we head into balmy climes this weekend, fear not. We’ve rounded up some outfit suggestions tailored to whatever plans you might have.

Summer BBQ

Pub garden drinks

Sunbathe and a swim

Cocktails in the city