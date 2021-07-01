Summer style: 5 key menswear trends you need to know about

Summer has finally arrived and it’s time to adjust your wardrobe accordingly. Not only so you can handle the heat, but so you’re up to date with the latest designer-approved looks (even on a high-street budget).

What’s hot in the world of menswear? These are the spring/summer 2021 catwalk trends that are set to dominate this season…

1. Utility

Margaret Howell menswear at London Fashion Week

Likely a reaction to the challenging times we’ve all faced over the last year-plus, designers have become obsessed with utilitarian clothing, intent on kitting consumers out for the urban jungle.

From safari jackets at Gucci and Ermenegildo Zegna, to military style multi-pocket trousers at JW Anderson and Balmain the utility trend is here to stay.

Fatface Utility Khaki Twill Shirt; Feeder Stripe Henley T-Shirt; Rust Red Breakyard Cargo Shorts

Fatface Utility Khaki Twill Shirt, £42; Feeder Stripe Henley T-Shirt, £25; Rust Red Breakyard Cargo Shorts, £45

River Island Green Short Sleeve Safari Shirt

River Island Green Short Sleeve Safari Shirt, £28

Dune London Neuton Black Nylon Utility Backpack

Dune London Neuton Black Nylon Utility Backpack, £85

2. Statement shirts

The spring/summer shows often feature more adventurous colours and prints and this season was no exception, with brands like MSGM, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana making the case for uber-bright short-sleeved shirts.

Not sure about neon or acid brights? Try a jazzy print but in a more muted palette, to ease yourself into the trend.

Matalan Short Sleeve Tropical Leaf Print Shirt, £12.50; Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt, £4; Slim Fit Textured Shorts, £16

Marks and Spencer Collection Linen Hawaiian Shirt

Marks and Spencer Collection Linen Hawaiian Shirt, £25

3. Nautical

The sailing-inspired look never really goes out of style, but this time around, designers took nautical up a notch with luxe Breton tops and fisherman jumpers seen on the SS21 catwalks.

You can’t go wrong with the classic nautical combination of navy and white. Team your sailor stripes with a pair of boat shoes and you’ll be looking shipshape in no time.

M&Co Navy Stripe Rugby Top; Navy Cargo Shorts

M&Co Navy Stripe Rugby Top, £24.99; Navy Cargo Shorts, £24.99

Crew Clothing Half Button Hoodie, £59; Crew Classic Tee; Bermuda Shorts; Suede Trainers

Crew Clothing Half Button Hoodie, £44.25 (was £59); Crew Classic Tee, from £11.25; Bermuda Shorts, £36.75 (were £49); Suede Trainers, £29 (were £59)

4. Shorts

Burberry at London Fashion Week

Your shorts shouldn’t be quite so short this season, if you want to be bang on trend. Baggy bermudas and longer cargo styles were big news on the catwalks at Dior, Etro, DSquared2 and Burberry.

Mango Thermoregulator Cotton-blend Sweater Sky Blue; Technical Fabric Cargo Bermuda Shorts

Mango Thermoregulator Cotton-blend Sweater Sky Blue, £35.99; Technical Fabric Cargo Bermuda Shorts, £49.99 (shoes, stylist’s own)

The Kooples Flowing Khaki Shorts with Cargo Pockets

The Kooples Flowing Khaki Shorts with Cargo Pockets, £93 (were £155)

5. Pastels

Xander Zhou SS21

On the menu colour-wise, ice-cream hues were a massive trend, with powder pink suits at Balmain and Gucci, baby blue denim at Isabel Marant and lavender trenches at Moschino.

The easiest way to nod to the look is with one pastel piece. But if you want to really embrace the catwalk vibe, go head to toe with a sugary shade.

Very Man Chest Slub T-Shirt

Very Man Chest Slub T-Shirt, £8 (was £10)

Fatface Mawes Slim Stretch Chino Shorts Lavender

Fatface Mawes Slim Stretch Chino Shorts in Lavender, £40

Marks and Spencer Collection Baseball CaP

Marks and Spencer Collection Baseball Cap, £12.50