5 expert-approved ways to stop your hair colour fading this summer

Sun, sea and swimming pools may be the key ingredients for a fantastic summer holiday, but when it comes to hair colour maintenance, it’s a different story.

UV rays, salt water and chlorine all have the power to turn rich brunette to mousy brown, ravishing red to sad salmon pink, and platinum blonde to yucky yellow.

That’s why protecting your hair is so important during the sunnier months, whether you’re at home or on holiday abroad.

Here, hair experts offer their advice on how to stop your hair colour from fading in the sun…

1. Use sun protection

“The main reason why your colour fades in the summer is due to UV rays stripping away colour, especially if your hair is colour treated,” says Keiko Mizuno, education lead at Living Proof UK.

“Naturally dark and light hair can get stripped from the sun too as UV rays lift all pigment, but it is more visible on lighter hair as blonde hair has less pigment compared to brunette hair.”

Keeping your hair hydrated before you go out in the sun is the first step to lock in your colour.

“Apply leave-in conditioner to repair and deeply nourish dry, brittle and dull hair, or create your own shade with a hat or parasol,” says Michael Kent, hair stylist at Blue Tit salon in London’s Streatham.

“Try using a heat protector on your hair. This reinforces the structure of the hair and boosts natural defences against ultraviolet radiation.”

2. Apply a mask

Not only are masks great for helping repair damage after a day in the sun, you can use them as a colour protector while sunbathing.

“Using a hair mask while in the sun will enhance its conditioning benefits,” says hair stylist Adem Oygur, who recently opened his salon Adem in London.

“You can dampen and mix a small amount to use as a setting product to keep stray hairs in place, whilst treating your hair to deep conditioning. When you wash your hair at the end of the day, it is hydrated and nourished.”

Mizuno recommends adding a bonding treatment into your weekly summer hair routine: “Stronger bonds in your hair maintain colour vibrancy and longevity – plus it has UV protection as well as heat protection.”

3. Don’t wash your hair too often

“Washing your hair every day with shampoo strips your scalp and hair of all its natural oil,” says Kent – meaning the colour can fade faster.

“Instead of using shampoo, just use lukewarm water to remove the dirt from your hair without rubbing your scalp.”

Alternatively, Mizuno suggests: “Elongate your clean hair by using dry shampoo.”

4. Use the right shampoo

To keep dyed hair looking salon-fresh, make sure you tailor your shampoo choice.

“Only use shampoos that are safe for colour-treated hair,” says Oygur. “You will cut down on how frequently you need to re-dye because these specially formulated shampoos won’t strip the colour, and will keep your hair looking fresh and vibrant throughout the summer.”

To stop blonde tresses turning brassy, use purple shampoo followed by a hydrating conditioner.

5. Keep chlorine at bay

While chlorine is necessary in pools for hygiene reasons, it can play havoc with your hair.

“That’s because chlorine breaks down the proteins of the outer layer of the hair which leaves it feeling dry and rough,” Kent explains. “If the outer layers of the hair shaft have increased porosity, colour molecules can escape easily.”

If you really want to protect your crowning glory, there’s only one solution, he says: “Put all your hair in a swimming cap – if you have long hair, braid or twist your hair up first and do not forget to tuck in all your edges.”

If a latex cap is going to cramp your summer style, a moisturising barrier is the next best thing.

“Rinse your hair with fresh water before you swim then gently coat it with conditioner, a hair mask, or some hair-friendly oils – this will create a barrier against the chlorine,” Kent says. “After your swim, rinse your hair with fresh water and shampoo and condition as normal.”

